Antica Ceramica Unveils a Timeless Terracotta Tile Collection Rooted in Tradition and Crafted for Contemporary Living

Antica Ceramica, a distinguished name in the surface design industry, has announced the launch of its latest terracotta tile collection, an ode to India’s rich architectural heritage reinterpreted for modern spaces. Blending handcrafted aesthetics with contemporary sensibilities, the collection is designed to bring warmth, texture, and a sense of storytelling into today’s interiors and exteriors.

Inspired by traditional Indian courtyards, verandahs, and heritage homes, the newly launched range showcases soft terracotta tones, intricate handcrafted motifs, and customisable patterns that elevate flooring into a design statement. The collection reflects a growing preference for materials that are not only visually appealing but also culturally rooted and emotionally resonant.

Speaking on the launch, Rahul Bhugra, said, “This collection is an exploration of how tradition can seamlessly integrate into modern lifestyles. We wanted to create surfaces that don’t just occupy space but enhance it — adding depth, warmth, and character. With terracotta at its core, the collection celebrates craftsmanship while offering versatility for contemporary applications.”

The tiles are thoughtfully designed to cater to a wide spectrum of spaces — from open courtyards and balconies to indoor living areas and hospitality environments. Their earthy palette and tactile appeal make them particularly relevant in an era where architects and designers are increasingly leaning toward natural materials and grounded aesthetics.

For architects and interior designers, the collection offers a versatile design tool that bridges the gap between traditional and modern vocabulary. The customisation possibilities allow professionals to experiment with patterns, layouts, and finishes, enabling them to create distinctive spatial narratives. The tiles’ subtle textures and handcrafted motifs add layers of visual interest without overwhelming the overall design language. This makes them ideal for projects that seek a balance between minimalism and ornamentation — a growing trend in contemporary architecture.

Additionally, the durability and adaptability of terracotta make these tiles suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications, allowing designers to maintain visual continuity across spaces — a key consideration in modern design planning. For décor lovers and homeowners, the collection offers an opportunity to bring a sense of warmth and authenticity into their spaces. The natural tones and artisanal detailing evoke a timeless charm, making interiors feel more inviting and lived-in.

Whether used as statement flooring, feature walls, or accent zones, these tiles help create spaces that feel curated yet effortless. Their heritage-inspired design language also resonates with those looking to incorporate cultural elements into contemporary homes without appearing overly traditional.

What sets this collection apart is its ability to retain the soul of traditional craftsmanship while aligning with modern production standards. Each tile reflects attention to detail, precision, and an understanding of evolving design needs. The collection also aligns with the broader shift toward sustainable and mindful design practices. Terracotta, being a natural material, supports eco-conscious construction while offering long-term performance and aesthetic longevity.

With this launch, Antica Ceramica continues to strengthen its position as a brand that understands the evolving dynamics of architecture and interior design. By offering products that are both functional and expressive, the brand enables professionals and homeowners alike to create spaces that are not just beautiful, but meaningful. The terracotta tile collection is now available for architects, designers, and consumers, with options for customisation, project-based applications, and design consultation.

Available at:

Antica Ceramica

40, Raja Garden,

Opp. Metro Pillar No. 371,

New Delhi -110015