Fuel Rates Revised in Rajasthan; Petrol Price in Jaipur Crosses Rs 112 Per Litre

Rajasthan, May 25: Fuel prices in Rajasthan have witnessed another increase, adding further pressure on household and transportation expenses across the state. Following the latest revision, the price of petrol in Jaipur has reached Rs 112.66 per litre, while diesel rates have also recorded an upward movement.

The rise in fuel prices is attributed to fluctuations in global crude oil markets and changes in taxation and transportation costs. The revised rates came into effect from Monday morning and are applicable across fuel stations in Jaipur and several other districts of Rajasthan.

The continued increase in petrol and diesel prices is expected to impact daily commuters, logistics operators, and small businesses, with transportation costs likely to rise further. Consumers have expressed concern over the repeated revisions, especially amid increasing inflationary pressure on essential goods and services.

Officials stated that fuel prices are reviewed regularly based on international crude oil trends and currency exchange rates. Market analysts believe that any stability in global oil prices could help moderate future fuel price movements in the domestic market.