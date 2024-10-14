Arkade Developers Limited Announces Q1 FY25 Results

Mumbai, October 14th, 2024: Arkade Developers Limited, today announced its results for the first quarter of FY25. The Company has recorded Consolidated Revenue of Rs. 12,538.13 lakhs for Q1FY25 as against Rs. 6,177.16 lakhs for Q1FY24 and Rs. 12,288.60 lakhs for Q4FY24. The Consolidated Profit Before Tax for Q1 FY25 is Rs. 4,088.74 lakhs as against Rs. 942.60 lakhs for Q1 FY24 and Rs. 2,521.53 lakhs for Q4FY24. The Consolidated Profit After Tax for Q1 FY25 is Rs. 3,021.89 lakhs as against Rs. 657.63 lakhs for Q1 FY24 and Rs. 1,961.27 lakhs for Q4FY24.

Commenting on the Q1 FY25 results, Mr. Am it Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, Arkade Developers Limited said, “India’s robust economy and proactive policies have positioned itself as a global leader. The Indian real estate market, particularly the luxury housing segment, has witnessed strong demand driven by urbanization and rising incomes. We are pleased to announce successful results for the quarter. We successfully launched Arkade Views & Vistas and have given possessions of over 380 homes to satisfied customers at Arkade Aspire and Arkade Crown in the last quarter. We are also preparing to launch Arkade Rare in Bhandup West and are expanding presence through strategic land acquisitions in MMR. Our promise to sustainable growth and creating value for all stakeholders remains constant”