ASMS and Huwel to Launch Cubo, India’s Revolutionary Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Platform Built for the World

Apr 29: Avio Smart Market Stack Limited (ASMS) (Formerly known as Bartronics India Limited) and Huwel Lifesciences today announced the upcoming launch of Cubo, an ultra-compact, affordable RT-PCR platform developed to expand access to molecular diagnostics across India and global healthcare systems.

Positioned as a first-of-its-kind indigenous innovation, Cubo combines laboratory-grade RT-PCR capabilities with a highly portable, cost-efficient deployment model. The platform is expected to provide both companies with a meaningful early-mover advantage in one of the fastest-growing segments of healthcare technology.

Designed as a breakthrough in decentralised healthcare, Cubo enables advanced molecular testing within a compact form factor that can be deployed far beyond traditional laboratory environments. The platform has the potential to bring sophisticated diagnostics to rural clinics, district hospitals, mobile health units, industrial sites, border areas, and remote regions where access to centralised labs remains limited.

In many healthcare systems, diagnostic samples must travel long distances to centralised facilities, resulting in delays and logistical inefficiencies. Cubo addresses this challenge by enabling accurate RT-PCR testing at or near the point of care, reducing turnaround times and operational complexity. This capability aligns with the global shift toward localised diagnostic models and may establish a strong strategic advantage for early adopters.

Cubo features a simplified workflow and intuitive user interface, making it suitable for use by physicians and healthcare teams across diverse settings. Its ease of use and portability are expected to support faster adoption compared to conventional systems that require extensive infrastructure and specialised environments.

The platform is being developed as a versatile diagnostic solution capable of supporting a wide range of assays, including tuberculosis, respiratory infections, influenza, viral panels, women’s health diagnostics, sexually transmitted infections, fever panels, and future outbreak-response applications. This broad testing menu positions Cubo to build a substantial installed base over time. With its first-mover advantage, affordability, and wide deployment potential, Cubo is expected to emerge as a leading solution in compact decentralized molecular diagnostics.

Commenting on the product, Vidhya Sagar Reddy, Managing Director of ASMS, said, “Healthcare access should not be determined by geography. Cubo represents a major step toward bringing advanced diagnostics directly into underserved markets at scale.” Shesheer Kumar, Managing Director of Huwel Lifesciences, added, “Cubo has been engineered to combine scientific precision with operational simplicity. Early leadership in compact molecular diagnostics can translate into sustained long-term market strength.”

The upcoming launch of Cubo signals a bold and forward-looking vision from ASMS and Huwel, one where advanced diagnostics are accessible anywhere, usable by any physician, and scalable across India and the world.