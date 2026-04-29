ixigo Launches Native Travel Apps on ChatGPT; Brings Conversational Travel Planning Across Flights, Trains, Buses and Hotels

Mumbai, Apr 29: ixigo, India’s leading AI-based travel platform, today announced the launch of native apps for its three platforms – ixigo flight & hotel, AbhiBus, and ConfirmTkt – inside ChatGPT, bringing end-to-end travel planning directly into a conversational AI interface.

With this integration, users can search and compare travel options across flights, buses, trains, and hotels in real time within ChatGPT and then seamlessly proceed to booking via the respective ixigo Group apps through simple conversational prompts. ixigo has also introduced real-time flight tracking inside ChatGPT, enabling users to track flights and access key updates on boarding gate, baggage belt, check-in counters, and more.

Users can enable ixigo’s apps in ChatGPT and get started by simply typing “@ixigo”, “@AbhiBus” or “@ConfirmTkt” in a prompt. Using natural language, they can search for domestic and international flights with real-time prices and availability, access intelligent fare insights, and view nearby dates with the best fares—helping travellers optimise their plans when their schedules are flexible. This built-in price intelligence brings contextual, real-time decision-making directly into the conversational experience. Users can also track live flight status seamlessly within the same flow, and to proceed to make bookings, they are then led into the ixigo app/website.

This also extends to hotel discovery and bookings, including deep, conversational queries – for instance, going from a simple prompt like “find me a seaside hotel in Goa” to real options, dynamic pricing, and booking options. The ixigo app further enhances this journey with integrated airport cab options, enabling travellers to find reliable and cost-effective rides to and from major airports across the country.

With the integration of AbhiBus (ixigo’s bus platform) on the ChatGPT app store, users can explore, compare, and book intercity bus travel with a wide range of options. Within a single conversation, they can browse and filter buses by brand-new, top-rated, budget, and EV options, compare operators, check schedules, and seamlessly proceed to booking.

ConfirmTkt app on ChatGPT extends this experience to rail travel, allowing users to search train availability through simple prompts, get confirmed ticket alternate options across routes within ChatGPT and then seamlessly proceed to booking via the ConfirmTkt app or website.

Speaking on the launch, Rajnish Kumar, Group Co-CEO and Aloke Bajpai, Group CEO, ixigo said,

“We’re reimagining how travel planning, search and bookings can leverage horizontal AI platforms. By bringing ixigo apps to ChatGPT across ixigo, ConfirmTkt and Abhibus, over a billion monthly users of ChatGPT can now go from a simple question to a complete travel plan with real-time insights, live tracking and booking options- all within one conversation and in seconds.”

With this launch, ixigo reinforces its position as an AI-first travel platform, bringing together discovery, insights, and booking into one unified conversational flow and taking a significant step towards shaping the future of travel planning.