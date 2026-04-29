Where Couture Met the Skyline: Sounia Gohil Hosts Exclusive Showcase at EL, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

Mumbai, April 29: JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar witnessed an evening of style, creativity, and immersive luxury as designer Sounia Gohil unveiled her latest collection at an exclusive showcase hosted at EL. The event, held on April 25, was presented in association with Volvo and Cedamint by Vinay Singh.

Breaking away from the traditional runway format, the showcase embraced an interactive and experiential approach. Set against the sweeping Mumbai skyline, EL transformed into a fluid, open space where guests could engage with the collection at their own pace. Models moved seamlessly through the venue, offering attendees an up-close and personal view of the garments, creating an atmosphere of intimacy and ease.

The evening brought together a curated mix of fashion insiders, tastemakers, and connoisseurs of luxury mobility and hospitality, creating a dynamic convergence of style and sophistication. Complementing the experience was a refined food and beverage offering, thoughtfully curated to enhance the ambience while keeping the spotlight on the collection.

More than a fashion presentation, the showcase reflected a broader evolution of EL as a cultural destination. Known for its elevated dining experience and panoramic views, EL is increasingly positioning itself as a multi-dimensional space that celebrates fashion, design, music, and curated social experiences.

Commenting on the occasion, Sachin Mylavarapu, General Manager at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, said,

“At JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar, we are continuously exploring ways to transform our spaces beyond traditional hospitality into platforms for culture and creativity. Hosting this showcase at EL reflects that vision—bringing fashion to life in a format that feels immersive and evolving. We are delighted to curate experiences that are both refined and progressive for our guests.”

With this exclusive showcase, EL at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar reinforces its position as not just a hospitality destination, but a vibrant hub for creative expression and community-driven experiences in Mumbai.