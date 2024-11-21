Atypical Advantage Breaks Barriers for PwDs, 100+ hired in Top Manufacturing Sector

National, 21 November 2024: Atypical Advantage, India’s largest inclusive platform, working to provide livelihood opportunities to people with disabilities, is breaking new ground by facilitating inclusive hiring in the manufacturing sector. Through a unique program focused on empowering PwDs in blue-collar roles, Atypical Advantage has recently placed 100+ candidates across companies such as Nestle, Nivea, Godrej Consumers, Tata Motors, and Marico, with plans to scale this impact significantly. This milestone includes India’s first PwDs entering major corporations’ manufacturing units, with partners like Nestle marking a pioneering moment in the FMCG sector.

The success of this initiative reflects Atypical Advantage’s commitment to holistic support across four crucial phases: pre-placement, skilling ,placement, and post-placement support. These include sensitization sessions, accessibility audits, developing safety protocols, and job mapping, ensuring the right candidates are matched to roles that respect their capabilities and foster a productive work environment.

“Hiring people with disabilities in the blue-collar domain has always taken a backseat in India, often due to assumptions around safety, productivity, and attitudinal bias ,” said Vineet Saraiwala, Founder and CEO of Atypical Advantage. “Our program sets a new standard by providing end-to-end support to candidates and employers, creating sustainable, inclusive opportunities that benefit individuals and the organizations they join.”

The impact of this initiative is already visible in stories like that of a young woman with a locomotor disability who joined a manufacturing company as an SAP operator. Initially anxious, she now moves independently within the premises, with infrastructure modifications ensuring her full comfort, accessibility, and safety. Stories like hers underline the success of Atypical Advantage’s integrated model, demonstrating that a supportive environment can empower PwDs to excel and grow in their roles.

In just a short span, Atypical Advantage has facilitated the recruitment of over 100 PwDs and aims to increase this number to 1,000, addressing the immense potential for inclusivity within India’s industrial workforce. The organization’s flagship program is designed to address challenges specific to the manufacturing sector, where blue-collar hiring of PwDs has traditionally been minimal. Working closely with corporate leaders, Atypical Advantage conducts regular workshops and training sessions, such as Indian Sign Language (ISL) workshops and regular disability sensitization at the plant level.

This approach not only integrates PwDs into the workforce but also fosters an inclusive culture from the top down, with leaders actively participating in disability awareness and accessibility initiatives.

As Atypical Advantage moves forward, its commitment remains unwavering: to make inclusivity an integral part of India’s manufacturing sector, where every individual, regardless of ability, can contribute to and benefit from the nation’s industrial growth. In recognition of its significant contribution, the startup will be honored with the National Award by the President on World Disability Day.