Awfis Launches its First Gold Centre at Eleven West by Panchshil, Pune

9th September 2025: Awfis, India’s largest and first publicly listed workspace solutions company, has launched its first Gold centre-premium workspace solution at Eleven West by Panchshil, Baner Pancard Club Road, Pune. This straight lease deal offers 28,103 sq. ft. built-up area to Awfis’ growing portfolio, strengthening its presence in Pune with 29 centres. As of June 2025, Awfis’ national footprint has grown to more than 200 centres, offering more than 140,000 seats across 18 cities.

This will be Awfis’ first Gold Centre in Pune, designed to offer a world-class workspace experience. The centre will feature state-of-the-art amenities, high-end interiors, advanced technology, fully equipped meeting rooms, and dynamic collaboration zones. Strategically located, it offers excellent connectivity and access to key business and social infrastructure across the city. The launch of the Gold Centre aligns with Awfis’ aggressive growth strategy and commitment to catering to the evolving workspace needs of modern professionals and enterprises.

Commenting on the recent partnership, Mr. Amit Ramani, Chairman and Managing Director of Awfis Space Solutions Limited, stated, “We are excited to partner with Panchshil to launch Awfis’ first Gold Centre in Pune—an important step in our journey to offer premium, tech-enabled workspaces across India. Pune has emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets for flexible workspaces, driven by its expanding IT, startup, and manufacturing ecosystems. With a strong and growing footprint in the city, this collaboration underscores our commitment to providing high-quality, Grade-A work environments tailored for the evolving needs of enterprises and professionals. By combining Panchshil’s legacy in premium real estate with Awfis’ innovation in workspace solutions, we aim to set a new benchmark for flexible workspaces in the region.”

Awfis’ rapid expansion is driven by the increasing demand for flexible office spaces from enterprises, startups, GCCs, and entrepreneurs. Our supply growth and centre designs are strategically aligned to meet the evolving needs of modern workspace and work culture, ensuring premium workspace solutions across key markets. Strengthening our nationwide presence, as of June’25, we have added 47 new centres, 43,452 seats, and ~2.2 Mn sq. ft. of area since Jun’24 — marking a 39% growth in seats YoY. Our operational seats increased by 40%, underscoring the effectiveness of our expansion strategy.

We have also expanded our allied services, enabling us to become a customer-centric workspace solution provider, thereby reinforcing our commitment to excellence and strengthening Awfis’ leadership in the flexible workspace segment, catering to the dynamic demands of modern businesses across India.