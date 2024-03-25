25th March 2024: As part of the festivities in Manama, the Gulf tourism capital for 2024, Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) announces the launch of the Ramadan Tourism Guide titled “Ramadan in Bahrain.” The festivities will commence at the Bahrain National Theatre, inviting visitors and tourists from across the globe to immerse themselves in the vibrant culture of the season.

This guide brings together an exciting array of tourist events, iftar and suhoor offerings, and luxurious accommodation packages, promising visitors an unforgettable experience during the holy month of Ramadan. Live performances, bazaars, seating areas, food, and beverage vendors, and more await participants, promising an enriching cultural experience.

Sarah Ahmed Buhiji, CEO of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA), highlighted the authority’s commitment to boosting tourism momentum year-round by launching initiatives during Ramadan in collaboration with the private sector.

Buhiji underscored the significance of the “Ramadan in Bahrain” guide in serving BTEA’s promotional goals, aiming to showcase Bahrain’s intriguing attractions and diverse tourist landmarks. She emphasized that the Ramadan Guide is replete with numerous offerings in tourism, entertainment, and hospitality, extending a warm welcome to all tourists, whether families or individuals.

A plethora of venues and locations across the kingdom will host a myriad of entertaining events during Ramadan, including Marassi Galleria, Al Liwan, The Avenues, Souq Al Baraha, and Seef Mall-Seef District. Visitors will find themselves immersed in a vibrant cultural display, with Gergaoon events at all municipalities ensuring that Ramadan nights are filled with joy and glamorous festivities.

Bahrain National Theatre will come alive with the “Manama Nights” event offering an array of entertaining activations, from musical performances to traditional games. Additional events of “Ramadan in Bahrain” include the “Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup (Bahrain Breeders Show)” at Bahrain Royal Equestrian and Endurance Federations, “Musagaf Evenings” in Manama Souq, “Roast Camp” at Budaiya Botanical Gardens, “Layali Chill” at Bahrain Bay, and “Ramadan Nights” at District 1 featuring Geragoon and traditional performances.

With exclusive offers, 23 luxurious hotels will provide delightful Iftar and Suhoor experiences, catering to the discerning tastes of visitors. These hotels include The Ritz-Carlton, Four Seasons, Raffles Al Areen Palace, Gulf Hotel Bahrain, Jumeirah Gulf of Bahrain, Sofitel Bahrain Zallaq, Movenpick, Hilton-Juffair, Intercontinental Regency, The Westin, Downtown Rotana, Le Meridien, Crown Plaza, Wyndham Grand Manama, The Merchant House, The Domain Hotel & Spa, The Grove, Dragon Resort, Fraser Suites Diplomatic Area, Novotel Bahrain Al Dana Resort, Golden Tulip, Majestic Arjaan by Rotana, and Swiss-Belhotel Seef. Visitors from across the globe are invited to participate in the vibrant Ramadan festivities in Bahrain, promising an enriching cultural experience and unforgettable memories.