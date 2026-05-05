Tramontina Celebrates 115 Years of Unique Cooking Experiences

Mumbai, May 05: Tramontina, a global leader in Houseware, completes 115 successful years of designing and manufacturing innovative cookware, kitchen tools and home essentials that have found a place in kitchens across the world.

Founded in Brazil in 1911, the brand has grown on a simple belief: cookware should combine safety, performance and longevity. For over a century, Tramontina has focused on creating products that are not only efficient in the kitchen but built to last, supporting generations of home cooks and professionals alike.

In 2024, Tramontina brought this legacy to India, a country where food is emotion, tradition and celebration all at once. Recognising the uniqueness of the Indian kitchen, the company introduced a specially curated portfolio that goes beyond its global bestsellers. Alongside its internationally known knives and premium cookware, the India range includes staples such as tawas, kadhais, pressure cookers and other region-specific utensils rarely used elsewhere.

The company is setting up manufacturing units for kitchenware in Hubbali, India, thereby bringing its globally acclaimed craftsmanship in manufacturing in partnership with Aequs Pvt. Ltd. for the first time outside of the Americas. Tramontina plans to leverage the manufacturing unit to support the India business and also export to multiple countries.

Today, Tramontina offers over 500 SKUs in India, where cookware accounts for nearly 80% of the share, while knives and kitchen tools contribute the remaining 20%. Across categories, the brand brings globally benchmarked quality standards, including products with NSF certification offering added assurance on hygiene, food-contact safety and reliable, non-reactive cooking surfaces in its premium stainless steel triply ranges, ceramic coated cookware, cast-iron and more.

As consumers increasingly move away from disposable purchases and invest in cookware that performs better and lasts longer, Tramontina’s philosophy of durability and safety resonates strongly with modern Indian households.

Tramontina recently ventured into waste management with the launch of a premium and ergonomic range of trash cans. The brand has also unveiled a new range of cookware and buffet solutions for the hospitality segment. As part of its next phase of growth, Tramontina plans to introduce its garden and farming equipment, along with DIY tools, as its upcoming categories.

Since its launch, Tramontina has expanded to over 2,500 retail touchpoints across India, supported by a strong omni-channel strategy spanning general trade, modern retail and e-commerce platforms, including deep presence in Reliance Retail, LULU Hypermarket, Shopperstop, Freshpik and Metro. The brand has grown significantly in Amazon and today has a substantial presence across the top 3 quick commerce platforms. The response signals a growing appetite for global quality rooted in practical, everyday functionality.

As Tramontina marks 115 years, the milestone is less about numbers and more about sustenance; of craftsmanship, of innovation, and of being part of moments that matter. Because long after the meal is over, what remains are the conversations around the table and the tools that helped create them.