Beautilicious Introduces Ethereal Hues Eyeshadow Palette with 28 Stunning Shades

The beauty industry is buzzing with excitement this season as brands unveil fresh innovations, new shades, and creative ways to express individuality. Among the many launches making headlines, one stands out for its thoughtful design and elevated artistry— Beautilicious India’s debut eyeshadow palette, Ethereal Hues . More than just a new makeup release, Ethereal Hues represents a refined blend of luxury, performance, and creativity crafted especially for Indian beauty lovers.

A Palette That Redefines Eye Makeup

While makeup enthusiasts are always on the lookout for standout products, Beautilicious shifts the focus firmly to the eyes with Ethereal Hues. Designed as a true collector’s piece, the palette features 28 richly pigmented shades, carefully curated to suit every mood and occasion. From earthy neutrals and soft florals to jewel-toned statement hues, Ethereal Hues offers a versatile spectrum that transitions seamlessly from everyday elegance to bold, dramatic looks.

What makes this launch particularly noteworthy is its global-standard approach. Ethereal Hues is designed to stand confidently alongside international favorites while remaining thoughtfully tailored to Indian skin tones, undertones, and style preferences.

Crafted for Performance and Luxury

True makeup quality lies in formulation, and Beautilicious has paid close attention to every detail. Ethereal Hues offers four refined finishes, each created for smooth application and long-lasting wear. At the heart of the palette are 21 velvety matte shades that glide effortlessly onto the skin, delivering rich color payoff with easy blendability and zero patchiness.

Complementing the mattes are seven luminous satin and pearl shades, infused with finely crushed pearls for a multidimensional glow. These radiant hues catch the light beautifully, adding depth and sophistication to any look. The inclusion of pearl-infused textures elevates the palette into a premium category, offering a luxurious experience with every swipe.

A Thoughtfully Curated Shade Story

Ethereal Hues tells a compelling color story, blending soft elegance with bold creativity. The palette includes standout shades such as:

Mercury – a dazzling silver reminiscent of molten starlight

Velvet Pearl – a soft beige satin ideal for base or highlight

Onyx and Ashen Slate – smokey mattes for depth and drama

Amber Lights and Antiqued – warm metallics that radiate glamour

Golden Salmon, Cherry Frost, and Sketch – playful shimmers in peach-gold, rose-pink, and plum

Cocoa Noir, Mahogany, Peacock, and Nocturnal Navy – rich mattes perfect for bold definition

With a harmonious mix of pastels, neutrals, vibrant blues, purples, and warm browns, the palette ensures endless creative possibilities for every skin tone and makeup style.

Setting a New Standard in Indian Beauty

Ethereal Hues marks an important moment for Indian beauty enthusiasts. Designed for diverse complexions and varied climates, the palette delivers long-lasting, fallout-resistant pigments with a smooth, buildable texture. Whether you are a professional makeup artist or someone experimenting with eye makeup for the first time, Ethereal Hues offers versatility, comfort, and performance in one thoughtfully designed palette.

Luxury in Every Detail

From its elegant packaging to its practical layout, Ethereal Hues reflects attention to detail. The palette includes a full-sized mirror and an intuitive shade arrangement, making it both beautiful and functional. Each use feels indulgent, reinforcing Beautilicious’ commitment to premium craftsmanship.

A Must-Have Palette This Season

Ethereal Hues is more than a new launch—it is a bold expression of creativity and artistry. With this debut eyeshadow palette, Beautilicious India reinforces its position as a brand focused on quality, innovation, and thoughtful design.