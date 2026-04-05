HPCL Maintains Uninterrupted Nationwide Fuel & LPG Supply; Strengthens Enforcement Against Malpractices

Kolkata, April 05, 2026: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) continues to ensure uninterrupted supply of fuel and LPG across the country, maintaining robust and resilient operations to meet the nation’s energy demand. HPCL sold of 38,986 KL (Over 3.8 Crore Litres ) of Petrol & 69,357 KL (over 6.9 Crore Litres ) of Diesel, reflecting stable supply trends. The Company catered to a widespread customer base of over 1.94 Crore consumers during the day. To support seamless distribution, 9,951 tankers carrying Petrol and Diesel were dispatched to retail outlets, ensuring efficient and timely deliveries across all regions.

In the LPG segment, HPCL maintained normal deliveries of 14,40,000 cylinders, demonstrating its commitment to prompt and reliable service. In addition, HPCL delivered free trade LPG of 31,786 nos. of 5 Kg cylinders and 2,383 nos. of 2 Kg cylinders. HPCL reassures all customers that domestic LPG supplies remain stable, adequate, and under close monitoring, despite ongoing geopolitical developments. LPG distribution continues to receive the highest operational priority. Customers are encouraged to use digital platforms such as IVRS, SMS, Missed Call, HP PAY, and WhatsApp for refill bookings, with close to 94% of bookings already being made through these channels.

Deliveries are secured through DAC/OTP-based authentication, ensuring safe and verified receipt. HPCL remains actively engaged in addressing customer concerns through its social media platforms, web portal, and toll-free number (1800-2333-555). Customers may also visit myhpgas.in for prompt assistance. To curb malpractices, HPCL has intensified enforcement through surprise inspections. Over 4,028 inspections have been conducted, with action taken against 53 distributors, including suspension of 20 distributorships.

These efforts are being undertaken in close coordination with other Oil Marketing Companies and State Governments. So far, around 653 raids have been conducted, 40 FIRs registered, and more than 3,163 cylinders seized. HPCL confirms that LPG supplies remain steady and there is no shortage. To maintain a smooth distribution process, customers are encouraged to book only as needed, ignore unverified rumors, and trust official announcements exclusively. HPCL remains fully committed in ensuring seamless LPG availability, transparency in distribution, and strict action against any malpractices. HPCL remains committed to maintaining normal supplies to its customers.