Beit Al Khair Society honours Hotpack for supporting massive charity meals initiative

Dubai, July 22: Hotpack, the UAE-headquartered global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, has been honoured by UAE’s leading charity organisation Beit Al Khair Society for extending support to the Society’s massive meals distribution initiative during the past holy month of Ramadan.

Hotpack joined the campaign, as part of its ‘Happiness: Sharing Smiles’ programme, which is designed to create meaningful impact on people’s everyday lives through purposeful community engagement.

The Beit Al Khair Society successfully completed the “Feeding the Fasting” campaign during Ramadan, and Hotpack provided essential food packaging solutions required for distribution of the Iftar meals throughout the month, the company said in a statement.

“We had the opportunity to support Beit Al Khair Society with safe and efficient distribution of the daily Iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan. Equally significant was the active involvement of Hotpack employees, who volunteered on the ground, helping prepare the meals, serve fasting individuals, and support logistic operations throughout the campaign,” said Mr. Zainudeen PB, Co-Founder, Group COO & Executive Director of Hotpack, “This recognition is truly meaningful because it reflects something we deeply believe in that businesses have a responsibility to support the communities they serve. Through ‘Hotpack Happiness – Sharing Smiles’ initiative, we have always tried to support causes that make a genuine difference, whether by providing essential resources or by encouraging our employees to volunteer their time for initiatives that serve society,” he added. “Our partnership with Beit Al Khair Society has grown over the years because we share the same purpose of reaching people with compassion and dignity. We are grateful for this recognition and remain committed to supporting programmes that bring people together and create a lasting positive impact,” said Mr. Zainudeen.

The campaign brought together people from different communities in the spirit of Ramadan, reflecting the values of compassion, generosity and unity. Through Beit Al Khair Society’s network of ninety-seven distribution points and eighteen Ramadan tents across the UAE, the initiative provided more than 1.6 million free Iftar meals to fasting individuals during the holy month.

Beyond Ramadan, Hotpack and Beit Al Khair Society have built a long-standing partnership centred on creating meaningful impact across communities in the UAE. Through continuous support that includes product donations, packaging solutions, employee volunteering and charitable initiatives, the collaboration has reached thousands of beneficiaries over the years.

As part of its broader CSR strategy, Hotpack remains committed to working with non-profit organisations and community partners to support initiatives that address real needs, strengthen communities and create a positive difference where it matters most.