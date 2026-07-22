How to Plan the Perfect Summer Vacation in Texas

Austin, TX, July 22: – Wide-open skies, sandy shores, cool caverns and swimming holes invite you to explore the Lone Star State this summer. From beach lounging and kayaking to hiking, camping, shopping, and museum hopping, Texas offers countless ways to enjoy a perfect mix of relaxation, adventure and culture—ideal for every kind of summer traveler.

Whether you’re looking to stay at a coastal campground, a dude ranch, a family-friendly resort, or a downtown hotel with stunning views, Texas provides a wide range of lodging options to suit your style. And when hunger strikes, Texas delivers a flavorful mix of local cuisine and refreshing beverages to satisfy every craving.

Popular Summer Vacation Spots & Activities in Texas

Across its seven distinct regions, Texas is packed with endless summer activities for everyone in the family.

Texas Hill Country

In Central Texas, the Hill Country blends rolling hills, spring-fed rivers and a mix of charming towns and vibrant cities. Grab a tube and float down the Guadalupe River, hike the pink granite dome of Enchanted Rock or sip award-winning wine in Fredericksburg’s picturesque vineyards. Families will find endless ways to enjoy Fredericksburg—whether it’s exploring the area’s German heritage, browsing Main Street boutiques, or indulging in homemade fudge and ice cream from local dessert shops. In Austin, the region’s urban heart, check out the lively music scene, explore the city’s diverse entertainment districts, sample inventive dishes from food trucks to fine dining, and paddleboard on Lady Bird Lake.

Gulf Coast

The Texas Gulf Coast combines soft sand, Gulf-to-table cuisine and fun for all ages. Build sandcastles or kayak along the shore in South Padre Island, enjoy family-friendly attractions in Galveston Island and Corpus Christi or explore the charm of Rockport. Just inland, Houston enriches the Texan experience with world-class museums, global dining and kid-approved attractions, including the Downtown Aquarium and Space Center Houston.

Big Bend & West Texas Wonders

West Texas offers wide-open skies, desert trails and untouched landscapes ideal for those looking to wander off the beaten path. Discover the sweeping sand dunes of Monahans Sandhills State Park or take in the vistas from the Davis Mountains. Big Bend National Park rounds out your adventure with nature hikes, wildlife sightings and stargazing—perfect for an awe-inspiring getaway.

Panhandle Plains Adventures

In the Panhandle Plains, wide-open spaces meet cultural richness. Palo Duro Canyon—the second-largest canyon in the U.S.—offers hiking, biking and a dramatic setting for the outdoor musical Texas. Amarillo embraces its Old West roots with attractions like the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum, the iconic Cadillac Ranch along Route 66, and a historic downtown filled with Western flair. While Lubbock pulses with creative energy, known for its music legacy as the birthplace of Buddy Holly, a thriving arts district, and the High Plains Wine Trail.

Piney Woods & East Texas

East Texas delivers forested paths, recreational lakes and small-town charm. Paddle through the mysterious beauty of Caddo Lake’s cypress groves, cast a line at Lake Fork or journey through the Big Thicket National Preserve. Discover charming towns like Nacogdoches, where scenic trails invite you to hike or bike, and you’ll find family-friendly attractions, great fishing spots, and lively seasonal events. Enjoy a picturesque train ride in Jefferson or Palestine, and admire historic landmarks and shop delightful local boutiques along the route.

Prairies & Lakes

In north-central Texas, the Prairies & Lakes region blends lakeside recreation with big-city energy. In major hubs like Dallas and Fort Worth, explore dynamic downtowns filled with world-class museums, expansive green spaces, top-tier sports, and family-friendly attractions that define the area’s urban excitement. For a change of pace, head to Possum Kingdom State Park or Lake Whitney for boating, swimming, and camping under the stars. Then discover the charm of walkable, culture-rich downtowns in Waco and Denton, known for their thriving arts scenes, unique shops, and laid-back local flavor.

South Texas Plains

Brimming with heritage and flavor, the South Texas Plains invite exploration. In San Antonio, stroll the colorful River Walk, savor iconic Tex-Mex cuisine and visit the city’s historic missions. Towns like Laredo and Kingsville showcase deep ranching roots—or grab your binoculars and enjoy birdwatching in these havens, home to hundreds of wildlife species, including tropical and migratory birds.

Cool Things to Do in Texas in Summer

Head to a Local Spring

Spring-fed swimming holes offer a refreshing retreat for everyone in the family. In the heart of Austin, Barton Springs is ideal for a cool dip. Devil’s Waterhole in Inks Lake State Park features a picture-worthy swimming area surrounded by striking rock formations in the Hill Country.

Explore Caves & Caverns

Texas’s caves and caverns are full of natural wonder and adventure. Tour the dramatic limestone formations at Natural Bridge Caverns, or head to Longhorn Cavern State Park to discover a subterranean world shaped by centuries of flowing water.

Hidden beneath the rolling landscape of the Texas Hill Country are thousands of caves and caverns with vast chambers, waterfalls and even fossils of ancient animals.

Chase Waterfalls

Chasing waterfalls here leads to some of the state’s most scenic and serene spots. Hike to the lush oasis of Gorman Falls in Colorado Bend State Park, or visit Pedernales Falls, where cascades tumble down smooth limestone rocks.

Find Delicious Eats

No Texas summer is complete without indulging in the state’s rich culinary scene. From smoky BBQ at icons like Franklin Barbecue in Austin to fresh Gulf Coast seafood, and spicy Tex-Mex in South Texas, there’s something to satisfy every taste bud. Pair your meal with a glass of local wine from the Hill Country, where lush vineyards serve up bold blends and beautiful views.

Planning a Texas Summer to Remember

A Texas summer is more than just a getaway—it’s floating down spring-fed rivers, discovering vibrant downtowns, savoring Tex-Mex, and uncovering countless unforgettable experiences. Start planning your escape today!