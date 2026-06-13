Best International Investments Platforms in Singapore (2026)

International investments allow Singapore-based investors to diversify beyond local equities and bonds, gaining exposure to global growth themes, foreign-currency assets, and markets unavailable on SGX. Platforms range from bank-backed private banking services to digital-first robo-advisers. This guide compares five leading MAS-regulated platforms for international investments in Singapore, covering asset class breadth, fees, minimum investment amounts, and CPF or SRS compatibility.

Quick Summary

DBS Treasures International is the most comprehensive bank-backed platform for international investments, offering equities, bonds, structured products, and multi-currency accounts within a single MAS-licensed relationship.

Interactive Brokers Singapore gives the widest direct-market access for international investments — 150+ global markets at some of the lowest commissions available to Singapore retail investors.

Endowus is the top digital platform for international investments using CPF, SRS, or cash, returning 100% of trailer fees to investors (Endowus, endowus.com, 2024).

FSMOne (Fund Supermart) offers over 3,000 unit trusts and ETFs at 0% sales charge on most products — the widest fund-based international investments shelf in Singapore (iFAST, 2024).

Top Picks at a Glance

Category Top Pick Why It Stands Out Best for HNW investors DBS Treasures International Full international investments suite, multi-currency accounts, advisory and discretionary mandates Best for direct market access Interactive Brokers Singapore Lowest commissions, 150+ markets, widest product range Best digital platform (CPF/SRS) Endowus 100% trailer-fee rebate, approved CPF and SRS operator, evidence-based portfolios Best for fund selection FSMOne (Fund Supermart) 3,000+ funds and ETFs, 0% sales charge on most, approved CPF and SRS operator

Comparison Table (Last updated: May 2026)

Platform Asset Classes Min. Investment Fee (from) CPF / SRS Last Verified DBS Treasures International Equities, bonds, funds, structured products, FX Verify at dbs.com Verify at dbs.com Select funds May 2026 Interactive Brokers SG Stocks, ETFs, options, bonds, futures, FX No minimum USD 0.005/share* No May 2026 Endowus Funds, ETFs (multi-asset) From SGD 1,000 0.25%–0.60% p.a.* Yes (both) May 2026 FSMOne (Fund Supermart) Unit trusts, ETFs, bonds From SGD 100 (RSP) 0% sales charge* Yes (both) May 2026 Syfe ETFs, multi-asset portfolios From SGD 1 0.35%–0.65% p.a.* SRS only May 2026

Source: Individual provider websites. Verify fees and eligibility before making a decision.

How to Choose an International Investments Platform

Asset class breadth: Confirm the platform covers the asset classes in your strategy — stocks, bonds, ETFs, funds, or derivatives — before opening an account.

Fee structure: Compare platform fees, fund sales charges, and FX conversion costs. Annual fees compound significantly on long-term international investments.

Currency handling: Check whether the platform holds assets in the original foreign currency or auto-converts to SGD, which eliminates the FX diversification benefit.

CPF and SRS eligibility: If deploying retirement savings, confirm the platform is an approved CPFIS or SRS operator (cpf.gov.sg).

MAS regulation: All platforms accepting retail funds for international investments must hold a CMS licence. Verify at mas.gov.sg before depositing.

The 5 Best International Investments Platforms

DBS Treasures International

Best for: HNW investors wanting a full-service international investments platform combining equities, bonds, structured products, and multi-currency banking

com/internationalbanking/dbs-treasures-international.html | CMS + full banking licence

Assets: Global equities, bonds, unit trusts, structured notes, FX

Mandates: Advisory and discretionary available

Research: DBS Chief Investment Office (CIO) model portfolios and market views

Pros: Comprehensive international investments access within one MAS-regulated bank. Multi-currency accounts hold assets in their original currency, preserving full FX exposure without forced conversion.

Trade-off: Transaction-based equity commissions are less competitive than Interactive Brokers for active direct-stock traders.

Source: dbs.com/internationalbanking/dbs-treasures-international.html

Interactive Brokers Singapore

Best for: Active and professional investors who want the lowest commissions and widest direct-market access for international investments

com.sg | CMS licence

Markets: 150+ exchanges in 33 countries — stocks, ETFs, options, futures, bonds, FX

Commission: From USD 0.005/share (US stocks); from SGD 2.50 (SGX)

Margin rates: Among the lowest published rates for Singapore retail investors

Pros: Widest international investments market access on a single platform. IBKR GlobalAnalyst provides fundamental screening across thousands of global securities simultaneously.

Trade-off: Professional-grade interface can overwhelm new investors; no CPF or SRS integration.

Source: interactivebrokers.com.sg (verify current fees)

Endowus

Best for: Singapore investors deploying CPF, SRS, or cash into low-cost, globally diversified fund portfolios

com | CMS (Registered) licence

Assets: Unit trusts and ETFs — global equities, bonds, multi-asset

Minimum: From SGD 1,000 (cash, SRS, CPF-OA, CPF-SA)

Fee rebate: 100% of trailer fees returned to investors (Endowus, 2024)

Pros: One of the few platforms supporting CPF Ordinary and Special Account funds for international investments. Full trailer-fee rebate significantly reduces the net cost of unit trust holdings.

Trade-off: No direct stock or bond selection; international investments are accessed through funds only.

Source: endowus.com (verify current fees and CPF/SRS eligibility)

FSMOne (Fund Supermart)

Best for: Self-directed investors wanting the widest fund-based international investments shelf at zero sales charge

com.sg | CMS licence

Assets: 3,000+ unit trusts, ETFs, bonds, SGS (iFAST, 2024)

Minimum: From SGD 100 via Regular Savings Plan (RSP)

Sales charge: 0% on most funds (vs. 3–5% at banks)

Pros: Largest independent fund platform in Singapore with the widest international investments product shelf. RSP from SGD 100 per month enables systematic dollar-cost averaging.

Trade-off: Direct equity trading is limited; primarily suited to fund and ETF-based international investments.

Source: fsm.com.sg (verify current fund list and CPF/SRS eligibility)

Syfe

Best for: New and intermediate investors wanting low-minimum, fee-transparent international investments in pre-built ETF portfolios

com | CMS (Registered) licence

Assets: Global ETFs and multi-asset portfolios (equities, bonds, REITs)

Minimum: From SGD 1

AUM: Over SGD 1 billion as of 2024 (Syfe, syfe.com)

Pros: SGD 1 minimum makes globally diversified international investments accessible at any wealth level. Transparent tiered platform fee with no hidden rebalancing charges.

Trade-off: Pre-built portfolio model limits customisation; no individual stock or bond selection.

Source: syfe.com (verify current fees and SRS eligibility)

Best International Investments Platforms by Use Case

Best for HNW investors with complex needs:

DBS Treasures International provides a full multi-asset international investments platform with advisory and discretionary mandates backed by DBS CIO research.

Best for direct market access:

Interactive Brokers Singapore covers 150+ markets at the lowest published commissions for direct international investments in equities, ETFs, and derivatives.

Best for CPF and SRS funds:

Endowus and FSMOne are both approved CPFIS and SRS operators, making them the top choices for deploying retirement savings into international investments.

Best for beginners:

Syfe’s SGD 1 minimum and pre-built globally diversified ETF portfolios offer the lowest barrier to entry for Singapore investors new to international investments.

Best for fund selection depth:

FSMOne offers over 3,000 unit trusts and ETFs at 0% sales charge, the widest fund-based international investments shelf in Singapore.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are international investments?

International investments are financial assets held outside your home country, including foreign equities, international bonds, globally diversified funds and ETFs, and alternative assets domiciled abroad. For Singapore investors, this typically means exposure to US, European, Asian, and emerging-market securities.

Do Singapore residents pay tax on international investments?

Singapore has no capital gains tax. However, foreign dividends may be subject to withholding tax in the source country — for example, US dividends are subject to 30% withholding for non-US residents. Consult a qualified tax adviser for your specific situation (IRAS, iras.gov.sg).

Can I use CPF savings for international investments?

Yes. Through the CPF Investment Scheme (CPFIS), CPF-OA and CPF-SA savings can be invested in CPFIS-approved products including certain internationally diversified unit trusts and ETFs. Verify the approved product list with your platform or at cpf.gov.sg.

Are all international investments platforms in Singapore MAS-regulated?

Any platform accepting retail funds for investment in Singapore must hold a Capital Markets Services (CMS) licence from MAS. Verify current licence status at mas.gov.sg before investing with any platform.

International investments carry market, currency, and geopolitical risks. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. Verify MAS licence status at mas.gov.sg. All information last verified May 2026. This article does not constitute financial or investment advice.

Important: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Verify all details with each provider before making any decision.