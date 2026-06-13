Yatharth Hospital Extends Care Thy Neighbour Healthcare Benefits to IBA Members Under Neighbourhood Healthcare Initiative

Greater Noida, June 13: Reinforcing its commitment towards accessible and preventive healthcare for the industrial community, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Omega-1, Greater Noida (near Pari Chowk), successfully partnered with the Industrial Business Association (IBA) under its Neighbourhood Healthcare Initiative to extend the benefits of its “Care Thy Neighbour” Card to IBA members.

The association event witnessed the gracious presence of senior dignitaries including Chief Guest Mr. Radha Raman, ACP-1, Greater Noida, and Mr. Amit Upadhaya, President, IBA, along with Dr. Tarun Kumar Rai, Commercial Tax Officer, SGST Gautam Buddha Nagar; Shri G.P. Goswami, Former Assistant Commissioner, Industries, Gautam Buddha Nagar; and Shri Anshul Tripathi, Assistant Director, Factories Department, Gautam Buddha Nagar. The event was also attended by office bearers of the association and more than 70 prominent industrialists and business leaders from the region.

Through this collaboration, members of the Industrial Business Association and their families will be able to avail the benefits of the “Care Thy Neighbour” Card, which offers access to exclusive healthcare benefits, priority services, and preventive healthcare support at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital. The initiative aims to strengthen healthcare accessibility and promote a culture of preventive health among the industrial workforce.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sunil Kumar Baliyan, COO & Facility Director, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, highlighted the importance of proactive healthcare engagement and community partnerships in building a healthier industrial ecosystem. He emphasized that extending the benefits of the “Care Thy Neighbour” Card to IBA members is a significant step towards ensuring timely access to quality healthcare services and encouraging regular health monitoring.

Marking World Tobacco Day, the event also featured a special health awareness session conducted by Dr. Raghav Kesari, Senior Consultant & Head, Medical Oncology, who educated attendees about the serious health consequences of tobacco consumption. He emphasized the importance of tobacco cessation, early cancer detection, and regular screenings in reducing the burden of cancer and other tobacco-related diseases.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Ashwini Kansal shared valuable insights on preventive healthcare, stressing the significance of routine health check-ups, early diagnosis, and lifestyle modifications in preventing chronic diseases and improving overall well-being.

The initiative received an overwhelming response from participants, who appreciated the hospital’s efforts to bring healthcare closer to the industrial community. The event was also covered by local media, further amplifying awareness about preventive healthcare and community wellness initiatives.

Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital extends its sincere gratitude to the leadership of the Industrial Business Association, dignitaries, consultants, media representatives, and all supporting teams for their valuable contribution in making the event a grand success. The hospital remains committed to introducing more such community-focused healthcare programs aimed at creating a healthier, more informed, and healthier society.