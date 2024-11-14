Bharat Tex 2025 Roadshow successfully held in Dubai to Promote the Manufacturing Prowess of Indian Textiles

Dubai, 14 November 2024: Bharat Tex 2025, a global textile event, was successfully promoted during a roadshow organised in Dubai, UAE on 12h November 2024. The main objective of the event was to create awareness about the plethora of opportunities and reiterate India’s position as a global hub for textiles, presenting vast capabilities in innovation, technology & sustainable practices. The roadshow highlighted the advantages to further enhance India-UAE bi-lateral trade under Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which further strengthens Indian Textile Industry’s position and relationships in the GCC region.

Bharat Tex 2025 is being organized by Textile Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) which includes Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) and supported by the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. The mega event is set to take place from February 14 to 17, 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi and from February 12 to 15, 2025 at India Expo Centre and Mart, Greater Noida.

Bharat Tex 2025 brings together industry experts, manufacturers, sellers, buyers, designers and enthusiasts, from around the world under one platform. This is the largest and most significant extravaganza for the Textile sector and will display the entire value chain – Apparel, Home Furnishings and Floor Coverings, Fibers, Yarns, Wool, Threads, Fabrics, Carpets, Silk, Textiles based Handicrafts, Handloom, Synthetic, Rayon and Cotton Textiles, Jute, Woolen Garments, Technical Textiles & Machinery.

Welcoming UAE industry associates, Mr. Santosh Katariya, President, CMAI, the organisers of the roadshow said “Bharat Tex is not just an event but a testament to India’s commitment to becoming a global textile powerhouse. With innovation, collaboration, and the Make in India spirit at its core, this expo is the embodiment of India’s 5F vision – Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign, making products not just for India but for the entire world.”

Spanning 2,00,000 sq. mtrs., the exhibition will host over 5000 Exhibitors, 6000 international buyers and over 1,20,000 trade visitors are expected to visit the forthcoming edition. It is the biggest textile event at the global level, with exhibitors and buyers expected from over 120 countries.

Mr. Akhilesh Kumar, DDG, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India during his keynote address highlighted “The expo is a unique platform to bring together leading players from the Indian and Global textiles sector, besides highlighting the numerous existing and emerging opportunities, robust infrastructure, attractive incentives, and other benefits available in India for global investors and buyers. It also represents a unique platform for global investors and buyers to explore India’s strengths as a global manufacturer and consumer market.”

A special address was also made by Smt. Swayamprava Pani, IES, Addl. Development Commissioner of Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles underlining Bharat Tex as a unique platform that brings together leading players from the Indian and Global textiles sector, besides highlighting the numerous existing and emerging opportunities, robust infrastructure, attractive incentives, and other benefits available in India for global investors and buyers.

While making a detailed presentation about the event, Mr. Rahul Mehta, Chief Mentor, CMAI asserted “The textiles and apparel industry in India is thriving across its entire value chain, from fibre to apparel. With a diverse range of products, including traditional handloom, handicrafts, wool, silk, and organized textile industry segments, the industry is highly segmented. As a capital-intensive industry, the organized textile sector is characterized by mass production, spinning, weaving, processing, and apparel manufacturing. Bharat Tex represents a unique platform for global investors and buyers to explore India’s strengths as a global manufacturer and consumer market.”

Mr. Shaleen Toshniwal, Vice Chairman, MATEXIL emphasised about the the importance of sourcing textiles at Bharat Tex and the opportunity to witness vast range of MSME’s from key manufacturing clusters like Ichalkaranji, Surat, Tiruppur, Noida and other hubs.

The roadshow supported by MATEXIL, WWEPC & HEPC attracted 150 attendees from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Ghana, Rwanda, Nigeria, Kenya, USA, South Africa and India. The event was concurrently held on the opening day of the second edition of Brands of India, a mega show of Indian Apparel Manufacturers being organised by CMAI at Dubai World trade Centre.