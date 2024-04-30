Birla Carbon to participate at American Coatings Show 2024

Marietta, USA / Mumbai, India – April 30, 2024: Birla Carbon, one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of high-quality carbon-based solutions, will participate in the American Coatings Show 2024 from April 30th to May 2nd at the Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis, United States. Birla Carbon will exhibit at booth number 1648.

Speaking about the participation, John Davidson, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Birla Carbon, said, “We are excited to join the American Coatings Show 2024 and showcase our range of sustainable carbon-based solutions for the paints and coatings industry. The event will serve to highlight Birla Carbon’s extensive selection of Raven, Conductex, Nanocyl, and Continua ™ SCM products, which together make us the go-to source for sustainable carbon-based solutions for coatings applications. At Birla Carbon, our goal is to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, which allows us to lessen our environmental impact, partner with our customer’s sustainability journey, and at the same time maintain the same level of quality in our products.”

This year, Birla Carbon solutions to be displayed at the event include:

· Continua™ 8510P SCM and 8000 SCM: A scalable and sustainable solution designed to enhance product sustainability and circularity.

· Raven 3500, 5000 Ultra II, and 5100 Ultra series highlight its excellence in high-color blacks, offering superior dispersion and color performance in various engineering plastics applications, offering a comprehensive range of high-performance carbon blacks for plastics.

· Nanocyl brand of Multiwall Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNT) through NC7000™ for high electrical conductivity in all polymers and PLASTICYL™ high conductive thermoplastic MWCNTs.

· The Conductex e range of solutions being a key performance-enhancing carbon black additive that gives high conductivity and purity while enabling manufacturers the formulation flexibility required for a variety of lead acid battery applications.

The American Coatings Show 2024 will help showcase Birla Carbon’s performance-grade carbon black solutions while promoting sustainability and circularity at scale. It will also bring together experts and professionals from the coatings and paint industry to discuss the latest trends, technologies, and innovations in the industry.