Borges Expands Product Range with Premium ZPR Almonds and Single Variety Extra Virgin Olive Oils

New Delhi, 09 January 2025, Borges India, a leading name in Mediterranean food products, proudly announces its foray into new premium categories with the launch of Zero Pesticide Residue (ZPR) Almonds and two Single Variety Extra Virgin Olive Oils. The new offerings reflect Borges’ unwavering commitment to quality, health and sustainability, providing Indian consumers with innovative and nutritious options that align with the Mediterranean diet.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Vishal Gupta, Managing Director of Borges India Private Limited said, “We are excited about launching new products in the Indian market, it reflects our fervent dedication towards meeting the evolving consumer needs. Both ZPR Almonds and the Single variety Extra Virgin Olive Oils are testament of brand value of innovation and sustainability, this reinforces our approach to promoting nutritious and appetizing products to the Indian consumer. The new Borges innovations bring authentic flavours and health benefits of the Mediterranean diet to Indian households, helping health-conscious individuals make the right choices. These new additions cater to the growing demand for premium, nutritious products that elevate everyday cooking and snacking experiences”.

Zero Pesticide residue almonds:

The almonds are of Spanish origin and are of special variety known for their sweet taste. These Almonds stand out for the Zero pesticide residue which means, pesticide residues are below 0.01 mg/kg or 0.01 ppm, a standard verified by an authorized independent European lab. The consumer can verify this by scanning the QR code on the pack and by putting the batch number to see the certificate. To achieve this precision requires careful farming practices, and controlled production process that provides quality products. They are lightly roasted, crunchy and have a rich flavour.

To enhances the snacking experience of the Indian consumers, Borges India has made available two references/options/variants of the ZPR Almonds.

• Blanched & Roasted Almonds

• Roasted almonds with skin

These almonds are not only gluten-free but also packed with High Fiber and Protein, making them an excellent choice for a healthy lifestyle. These versatile almonds are perfect for snacking, adding to salads, or even using in baking. Borges ZPR Almonds exemplify a commitment to delivering high-calibre products while prioritizing consumer health and safety.

Single Variety olive oils:

Building on its market success with olive oils and other Mediterranean products, the brand has expanded its portfolio with two distinct extra virgin olive oils made with single variety olives. Each crafted to cater to the discerning palate of the consumer.

• Fruity extra virgin olive oil, is made from 100% Arbequina olives, known for a sweet and gentle flavour which is perfect for salad dressings, low-heat cooking, greens, pasta and soups.

• Character extra virgin olive oil is made from 100% Picual olives known for a bold, intense taste with a hint of spice brings for enhancing grilled meats, seafood and roasted vegetables and salad dressings. It is also considered as an excellent base for onion and garlic sauces.

With these new offerings, Borges embraces the evolving palates of Indian consumers, delivering authentic Mediterranean flavours. These oils bring versatility and taste to cooking. Both oils are healthy as they are cold pressed and are rich in Mono-unsaturated fatty acids and antioxidants.

The new ranges of Borges India products are now available across online & offline channels, making it easier for consumers across India to access these premium, health-focused products.