Bry-Air unveils P80x at PMEC Expo 2025 for revolutionizing the pharma industry

New Delhi, Nov 28: Bry-Air, a global leader in environmental control solutions, marked the grand unveiling of its latest innovation, the P80x dehumidifier, at PMEC Expo 2025. The product unveiling took place at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida in presence of the pharma industry leaders.

Powered by the revolutionary MIRACLE Next-Gen Rotor based on MOF (Metal-Organic Frameworks) technology, it marks a significant leap in dehumidification technology. P80x has been designed to break free from Silica Gel, which has been used as a primary desiccant for dehumidification in the pharma industry for more than three decades.

With the launch, Bry-Air ushers in a new era that is driven by the MOF technology, depending majorly on ultra-porous materials along with precision molecular structures. On account of this, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to three visionary scientists within this domain, re-establishing its relevance globally.

The product surpasses the Silica Gel–based systems, as the breakthrough innovation is proficient at achieving unmatched efficiency and sustainability. Power-packed with the salient feature of high performance, it drives 25% extra performance against the traditional counterpart of silica gel rotors, translating to an exponential reduction in the operational cost. It facilitates a lower regeneration temperature of 60°C–80°C in comparison to the conventional 120°C–140°C, enabling a reduced regeneration temperature that promotes increased energy savings of more than 50% while ensuring system longevity.

By introducing P80x, Bry-Air reinforces its commitment to innovation that levels up the game for pharmaceutical production by delivering solutions that meet the compliance requirements of the industry.

Event Details

Booth No.: 9.B26, Hall 9

Venue: India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR

Date: 25th November 2025