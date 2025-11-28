Amrutanjan Healthcare Re-launches Its Iconic Yellow Balm

Chennai, Nov 28: For more than 130 years, Amrutanjan’s Yellow Balm, the little jar of relief, has been deeply woven into the everyday lives of Indians. Whether resting on a bedside table, tucked into a travel bag, or passed lovingly from one hand to another whenever a headache or body ache struck, its soothing aroma and comforting touch have carried with them not just relief but cherished memories of care. For many, it is not merely a product but a piece of their family story, a timeless symbol of trust and reassurance that has never wavered for over 130 years.

In a move that brings those memories alive once again, Amrutanjan Healthcare has re-launched its iconic Yellow Balm in the very packaging people remember most “a classic glass bottle.” The return of glass not only revives nostalgia but also reinforces the brand’s commitment to sustainability by reducing plastic. And to make this return even more special, each bottle now comes with 25% extra balm, ensuring consumers get more of the comfort they have trusted for generations.

Alongside this re-launch, Amrutanjan is also rolling out its new campaign, “Har Dard Mitaye”, with two fresh TVCs that capture relatable, everyday moments when pain interrupts whether at work, during travel, or even in the middle of simple routines. In each situation, Amrutanjan steps in with fast, natural relief, helping people bounce back to life’s moments without missing a beat.

Through the years, Amrutanjan’s Yellow Balm has been more than just a remedy, it has been a companion in life’s everyday moments of discomfort, a reassuring ritual that has stood the test of time. Now, refreshed for today’s world with its nostalgic glass bottle and a powerful new campaign, it continues to carry forward the same promise of care, offering timeless relief while meeting modern expectations of responsibility and value.

Mr. S. Sambhu Prasad, Chairman & Managing Director, Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited, said: “For over a century, families across India have trusted Amrutanjan Balm in their everyday moments of pain relief. First launched in 1893, Amrutanjan Pain Balm became the company’s flagship remedy, earning a special place in households across generations. This re-launch is about renewing that bond by giving our consumers more of what they cherish — effective relief, greater quantity, and packaging that is better for the environment. By bringing the Yellow Balm back in its glass bottle, we are not only bringing back a piece of history but also strengthening our promise of care that has remained unchanged for more than 130 years.”

Mr. Mani Bhagavatheeswaran, Chief Marketing Officer, Amrutanjan Healthcare Limited, added: “The Yellow Balm is not just a remedy, it is a feeling of familiarity and trust. Every family has a story with it, and with this re-launch, we hope to create new ones. Moving to glass bottles is a responsible step, but it is also an emotional one, it connects us back to the roots of Amrutanjan while continuing to keep the brand relevant for generations to come.”

With this re-launch, Amrutanjan Healthcare is celebrating its legacy of care, ensuring that the comfort and relief trusted for over 130 years continues to find its place in every Indian home.