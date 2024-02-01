Budget Reaction quote – Mr. Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.

“The Government’s efforts to boost India’s economy through structured policy reforms will accelerate the development of our Nation over the next few years. The steps taken by the Hon’ble Finance Minister to empower the youth by fueling the entrepreneurial spirit and fostering innovation in technology through initiatives like the 1 lakh crore research corpus, creates a golden era for sunrise sectors such as media & entertainment. The combination of youth and technology certainly holds immense potential and can lead to exciting new opportunities for content distribution and monetization, boosting the growth of the M&E sector at large.”
– Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.