Comments on the Union Budget by Mr. Adi Jain, Vice President, Swarrnim Startup & Innovation University

The Interim Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 is clearly focussed on the idea of a developed India i.e. Viksit Bharat by 2047. The foremost priority of the government is to empower the ‘Amrit Peedhi’ i.e. the youth by equipping and enabling them to drive India’s growth story.

The transformative reforms under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has clearly reflected the government’s intention to bring in several reforms in the education sector by leveraging India’s burgeoning digital infrastructure. The EdTech sector will play a key role in transforming the educational landscape of India by bringing in equal access to education and improving the quality of education. In the final budget of 2024-25 in July, we expect certain positive reforms in this direction and we are confident that Indian education sector will take a few steps ahead with the government’s proactive approach.

In the direction of equitable access to education, the Union finance minister has also underlined on the improved ratio of female enrolment in higher education. The government’s continued measures to empower women through education and entrepreneurship will also go a long way in boosting the country’s economy in the coming years.