Campus Activewear Marks 250 Stores Nationwide; Embracing a Legacy of Fashion Excellence and Customer-First Approach

– The brand has expanded from 35 to over 250 stores nationwide since 2017, marking a significant growth in a short span

– To celebrate this milestone, the brand opened its 250th store in Season Mall, Pune, reaffirming its commitment to providing top-quality Activewear footwear

– Campus Activewear extends gratitude to valued customers with special offers: shop for ₹4999+ for a complimentary wireless earphone or ₹3499+ for a free backpack

Mumbai, 17th November 2023: Campus Activewear, one of India’s largest sports and athleisure footwear brands announces a milestone in its journey towards expansion and growth by achieving the landmark of 250 stores across India. To celebrate this achievement, the company opened its new store in Season Mall, Pune as a testament to its commitment to providing high-quality, fashionable, and affordable shoes to customers.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nikhil Aggarwal, CEO of Campus Activewear Ltd. said, “At Campus Activewear, we have evolved in line with our customers transforming us into a brand that truly understands the changing fashion needs. Therefore, we are not only one of the largest footwear brands in India, but we are also the trendiest and the fittest, with a consistent pace of new shoe drops and store openings. As we celebrate our 250th store, we embrace the spirit of the movement, encouraging everyone to join us in revolutionizing style, confidence, and self-expression. With an ingenious research and design philosophy, we enable the youth to feel confident with their individuality.”

Since its inception in 2005, the brand has continuously incorporated the latest designs in its product portfolio that resonate with customers’ evolving preferences through innovation, strategic partnerships, and exclusive collaborations. The retail journey of Campus began in 2017 with 35 exclusive brand outlets by 2020 and has swiftly expanded its footprint, now boasting over 250 stores across the country. Complemented by a robust online presence, Campus has firmly established its footprint across platforms. This growth echoes the brand’s commitment to providing high-quality sports and athleisure wear to a diverse customer base with its pan-India network, ensuring accessibility.

“Our journey is fuelled by unstoppable energy, propelling us to push ourselves and remain committed to delivering fashion excellence. Putting our customers at the forefront, we extend gratitude for the trust and loyalty they have shown us throughout this journey.”

added Mr. Aggarwal.

Campus Activewear has always been at the forefront of fashion innovation and comfort, continuously driving the narrative ahead. Over the years, Campus has evolved its fashion offerings with a commitment to excellence and embracing a customer-first foundation. With an agile, fashion-forward, and segmented approach, Campus boasts an array of trendy designs, in captivating colors, and attractive pricing options for everyone and every occasion. With a keen eye for leading global fashion trends, the brand has adopted an omnichannel sales approach to add significant value to the customer’s journey while serving the latent demand in the market.

To mark this special occasion, Campus Activewear is delighted to present exclusive offers across its stores pan India: shop for ₹4999 to enjoy a free wireless earphone or ₹3499+ to receive a complimentary backpack, extending gratitude to its valued customers. It’s Campus Activewear’s way of giving back to the customers who have been an integral part of their journey.

– Website Link: https://www.campusactivewear.com/

As Campus Activewear looks forward to the future, the brand focuses on augmenting customers’ style quotient, winning every occasion, and inspiring a generation to make their mark by delivering exceptional products to its ever-growing market base. With 250 stores and counting, Campus Activewear is more accessible than ever before, and there are no signs of slowing down Campus Activewear aims to emerge as the most preferred athleisure brand in India, and bets big on design and product innovation every single time to provide fashion for consumers’ feet.