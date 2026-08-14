Meitra Hospital Strengthens Robotic Joint Replacement Care with Second Surgical Robot

Kozhikode| Aug 14: Meitra Hospital has expanded its robotic joint replacement capabilities with the launch of its second advanced orthopaedic robotic surgery system (STRYKER-MAKO), strengthening its position as a centre for high-volume and complex joint replacement procedures in Kerala. With the addition of the new system, Meitra becomes the first hospital in Kerala to have two dedicated robotic systems within its Orthopaedics Department.

The new system was inaugurated by actor and director Dhyan Sreenivasan and renowned content creator Karthik Surya.

The addition of a second robotic system will enable Meitra to expand access to robot-assisted Total Knee Replacement (TKR), Partial Knee Replacement (PKR) and Total Hip Replacement (THR) procedures. The technology provides surgeons with advanced planning and precision during surgery, allowing them to accurately position implants based on each patient’s individual anatomy.

For patients, the approach is designed to support greater surgical precision, minimise tissue trauma and blood loss, and facilitate early mobilisation and recovery. The availability of two systems will also allow the hospital to accommodate a larger number of patients seeking robotic -assisted joint replacement, helping reduce waiting times as demand for advanced orthopaedic care grows.

Nihaj Mohammed, CEO, Meitra Hospital, said, “At Meitra, our approach has always been to bring together clinical expertise, advanced technology and a strong focus on patient outcomes. The addition of our second robotic system is an important step in that journey. It reflects the growing demand for precision-led joint replacement and enables us to extend access to advanced robotic surgery to more patients, while strengthening our capacity to manage complex cases.” Dr. Sameer Ali Paravath, , Meitra Hospital, said, “ Robotic assistance has brought a new level of precision and personalisation to joint replacement surgery. Every patient has a different anatomy, alignment and clinical requirement, and robotic technology allows us to plan and execute surgery with a high degree of accuracy. Having two robotic systems gives our team greater capacity to provide this technology to more patients, including those with complex joint conditions, while supporting early mobilisation and recovery.”

The need for advanced joint care is particularly relevant in Kerala, which has one of India’s most rapidly ageing populations. The increasing prevalence of age-related musculoskeletal conditions, combined with growing expectations for faster recovery and improved mobility, is driving demand for more precise and less disruptive approaches to joint replacement.