HDFC Life Wins the Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance – 2023

Mumbai, November 17, 2023: HDFC Life, one of India’s leading life insurers, has won the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance for the year 2023. The Golden Peacock Awards Secretariat, Institute of Directors, India, adjudged the Awards under the Chairmanship of Hon’ble Justice M. N. Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of India and former Chairman, National Human Rights Commission of India and National Commission for Constitution of India Reforms.

The award was presented at the Golden Peacock Awards Presentation Ceremony in London in the presence of business and industry leaders during the ‘IOD India’s 2023 Annual London Global Convention on Corporate Governance & Sustainability’, including the Global Business Meet at the House of Lords – UK Parliament in London.

Out of 370 entries, 162 applications were shortlisted, after careful scrutiny, for final selection through a three-tier Assessment Process. The Quality of shortlisted entries evidenced the amount of commitment to strive for excellence and desire to maintain high level of quality to achieve world-class status. An Assessment Group comprising of Corporate Governance, Sustainability, ESG and Risk Management experts was set up to assess the applications. Each application was reviewed by assessors independently, and was later discussed by the committee for normalization of assessments/reviews.