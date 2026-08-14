KDM’s ‘Bharat Ka Charger’ Mobilises 1 Lakh+ Dealers to Honour India’s Soldiers

Under its ‘Bharat Ka Charger’ Initiative, KDM pledges a portion of proceeds from every charger sold towards the education of children from Armed Forces families, transforming its nationwide dealer network into a powerful channel of gratitude and nation-building.

Mumbai, Aug 14:KDM, the leading lifestyle & mobile accessories brand in India, has announced a nationwide commitment under its ongoing ‘Bharat Ka Charger’ Initiative, marking India’s 80th Independence Day with a purpose-driven campaign dedicated to honouring the country’s Armed Forces and supporting the education of children from Armed Forces families.

With 1 lakh+ dealers nationwide, KDM India is turning its business network into a force for social impact. Under the initiative, a portion of proceeds from every charger sold will support the education of children from Armed Forces families, linking everyday purchases with a larger national purpose.

The ‘Bharat Ka Charger’ Initiative honours the soldiers who stand at the frontline, protecting the freedom that enables every Indian to dream, build and grow. Through this initiative, KDM India aims to turn gratitude into meaningful action by supporting the education of children from Armed Forces families. N D Mali, Founder of KDM said, “Our soldiers protect the freedom that gives every Indian the opportunity to dream, build and progress. With more than one lakh dealers across the country, KDM India has the ability to turn its business network into a network of contribution. Through Bharat Ka Charger, every charger sold becomes a small gesture of gratitude towards those who protect Bharat and a contribution towards building a brighter future for their children.”

Through Bharat Ka Charger, KDM India aims to turn everyday purchases into meaningful contributions towards the education of children from Armed Forces families, bringing dealers and consumers together to make patriotism a part of everyday choices.

For KDM India, Bharat Ka Charger goes beyond a campaign—it reflects the brand’s commitment to Indian enterprise, Made in India growth and giving back to society. On the occasion of India’s 80th Independence Day, KDM India invites its dealers, partners and consumers to join the movement and honour those who protect the nation’s freedom and future.

It further strengthens KDM India’s ‘Har Ghar KDM’ vision and Made in India journey, aligning business growth with social responsibility and the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.