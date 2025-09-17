CamundaCon 2025 New York Highlights Building the AI-Driven Enterprise with Agentic Automation

NEW YORK, September 17, 2025 — Camunda, the leader in agentic process orchestration and automation, will host its CamundaCon 2025 New York conference at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel on October 7-8, 2025. Attendees will learn how agentic process orchestration enables organizations to improve efficiency, agility, and the customer experience–without sacrificing control or compliance. The event features hands-on masterclasses, use case presentations, and opportunities to connect face-to-face with customer speakers from Amazon Web Services, Atlassian, Capgemini, EY, Gartner, Royal Bank of Canada, VodafoneThree, and many more.

“There’s a lot of noise around agentic AI, yet most organizations lack a practical way to apply it safely within their core operations,” said Jakob Freund, co-founder and CEO, Camunda. “At CamundaCon New York, attendees will learn how agentic automation is helping enterprises turn AI ambitions into measurable outcomes.”

CamundaCon 2025 New York agenda is led by keynotes from Camunda, automation experts, and top industry analysts.

Opening keynote: Camunda’s co-founder and CEO, Jakob Freund, and CTO, Daniel Meyer will outline their vision for enabling the “AI-powered enterprise,” highlighting how agentic automation is key to operationalizing AI at scale and accelerating digital transformation.

Analyst keynote: Also on day one, Saikat Ray, Vice President Analyst at Gartner, will explore the strategic convergence of AI agents, event-driven architectures, and dynamic orchestration capabilities that has driven the rise of agentic orchestration.

Day two keynote: During the second day, Bernd Rücker, Camunda co-founder and Chief Technologist, along with Camunda VP Product Management Bastian Körber, will delve into Camunda’s most recent product updates and upcoming innovations.

Customers, partners, and users from both technical and business sides will also share their insights, use cases, and best practices to maximize the value of agentic automation. Additional event highlights include:

Camunda Partner Summit: This exclusive in-person event on October 6 invites Camunda Connect partners to gain insights into Camunda’s go-to-market strategy, learn how to empower clients with process orchestration, and network with Camunda executives.

Masterclasses: Hands-on workshops will offer a deep dive into prominent industry topics such as scaling intelligence-driven workflows with AWS and Camunda, orchestrating AI with BPMN, and tackling the technical challenges of Camunda 7 to Camunda 8 migrations. Attendees will explore real-world use cases with – and gain practical experience from – Camunda experts, partners, and customer speakers.

Hackday: Participants have the opportunity to collaborate with other tech-savvy and BPMN business enthusiasts in teams to craft exciting and engaging projects using Camunda.

Unconference: In a participant-driven session, attendees create the agenda, providing space for discussions on technical and business topics not covered in the official event agenda.

Industry-specific content and networking: Industry roundtables will foster peer exchange and high-level discussions around the unique challenges and innovations within Camunda’s most active industries – including banking, insurance, and telecommunications.

The onsite conference offers many opportunities for networking between speakers, participants, and with representatives of sponsors from Cognizant, EY, Infosys, Aaseya, Blackstone eIT, BP3, Tech Mahindra, Capital BPM, HCLTech, and NTConsult.