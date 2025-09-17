Reliable, High-Speed Internet from Xfinity Coming to Westport, CT

WESTPORT, Conn., September 17, 2025 — Comcast today announced the start of construction to connect nearly 12,000 homes and businesses in Westport, CT to reliable, high-speed, symmetrical Internet from America’s largest and fastest converged network. Xfinity brings Internet, mobile, entertainment, and smart home services into one simple, seamless solution – giving customers more speed, savings, and control over their connected lives. Westport will join the more than 64 million homes and businesses nationwide with access to a network that fuels innovation, productivity, and everyday connection.

“Westport is pleased that Xfinity and Comcast Business services are coming to our community, providing residents and businesses with more options for high-speed fiber connectivity and mobile phone service,” said House Energy and Technology Chairman Jonathan Steinberg.

Residents can visit Xfinity.com/mytown and enter their address for additional details on construction timelines and upcoming service availability. Comcast expects to complete the Westport project by the end of 2026 as part of its ongoing investment in Fairfield County, which includes recent expansions to Bridgeport, Norwalk, Stratford, and Wilton.

“We’re excited to introduce Westport to fast, reliable Internet and mobile services through Xfinity and Comcast Business. Residents and businesses will also have access to our full range of entertainment options, smart home technology, and cybersecurity solutions,” said Carolyne Hannan, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s New England Region. “This network expansion is one way we’re continuing to invest in Fairfield County with a strong focus on innovation and building for the future.”

Xfinity Brings Full Suite of Residential Services to Westport

Comcast is bringing its full suite of residential Xfinity services to Westport, including high-speed Internet, streaming, mobile, voice, and home security – delivering reliable, connected experiences for today’s consumers at home or on the go.

Xfinity Internet: Speed, Reliability, and Coverage. With multi-gig speeds, 99.9% reliability, and powerful WiFi that reaches every corner of the home, Xfinity powers streaming, gaming, and video calls – simple and seamlessly.

Xfinity Mobile: Most Reliable Network. Fraction of the Cost. Xfinity Mobile delivers reliable, lightning-fast speeds – up to 1 Gig – both at home and on the go, while offering savings of up to fifty percent on wireless bills in the first year compared to similar plans from major cellular providers.

Xfinity X1: All Entertainment. One Powerful Platform. X1 brings together live TV, streaming, sports, and on-demand content in one easy-to-use experience. With the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote, finding a show, channel, or game is fast, easy, and frustration-free.

Xfinity Home: Smart Security Made Simple. Xfinity Home combines advanced security and smart home automation in one easy-to-use platform. With flexible options for self or professional monitoring, it delivers peace of mind and control.

Comcast Business: Technology Solutions for Businesses of Any Size

Comcast Business delivers powerful, secure, and always-on connectivity tailored to meet the needs of businesses – whether small startups or growing enterprises. With fast, reliable Internet and advanced networking solutions like SD-WAN, cloud connectivity, and unified communications, Comcast Business helps organizations stay connected, protected, and ready to scale.

For businesses on the move, Comcast Business Mobile offers fast, dependable 5G, flexible data plans, and access to over 23 million WiFi hotspots nationwide. With features like 4K streaming, advanced spam call blocking, and twice-a-year phone upgrades, it’s a mobile solution designed to keep teams productive—wherever business takes them.

What It Means for the Westport Community

Comcast’s commitment to communities goes beyond building the network and aims to increase economic mobility for the local community and its residents. That’s why Comcast created Internet Essentials, a broadband adoption program that offers eligible households low-cost, high-speed Internet and affordable computers. Additionally, Comcast has made significant investments into Connecticut nonprofits focused on helping people build digital skills, expanding WiFi-connected Lift Zones, and funding connectivity and Internet adoption programs.