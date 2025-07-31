Canon Named Leader in IDC MarketScape 2025 Hardcopy Remanufacturing Report

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 31, 2025 — Today, Canon (https://en.Canon-CNA.com) is pleased to announce that it has been named as a Leader in The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Hardcopy Remanufacturing 2025 Vendor Assessment [1]. The report highlights the increased demand for circularity and sustainability in the print and document solutions market and takes an in-depth look at the global, regional, and local level activities of eight major industry vendors.

The study looks specifically at device and consumables remanufacturing, assessing the capabilities of those surveyed through a number of factors including types of remanufactured products, levels of innovation, cost of ownership, sales strategy and distribution. With demand for remanufactured printing technology increasing as sustainability becomes an integral business priority, the report provides a strong reference point for businesses who wish to improve the carbon footprint of their print infrastructure.

The IDC MarketScape report highlighted Canon’s strengths including its remanufacturing history and resources, citing that “Canon has been remanufacturing its products since the last millennium and has a wealth of experience and resources across the globe to meet current and future market trends for reuse”. It also noted the breadth of Canon’s office multifunction printer portfolio, highlighting. that “Canon’s remanufactured devices include monochrome and colour A3 devices and cover a wide variety of speed segments”.

Building on this, Hiro Imamura, Executive Vice President, Digital Printing & Solutions at Canon Europe comments; “With a strong heritage in sustainability and global remanufacturing and refurbishing expertise, we are well placed to help our customers make concrete steps to improve their carbon footprint and meet their environmental goals. Reusing, recycling and repairing our products for a second life is a core part of this approach and we are delighted to be recognised as a Leader in this important IDC MarketScape report. We will continue to accelerate our efforts towards the circular economy, reducing impacts across every single part of our business and expanding our sustainable product range, from our printers to our papers, to further support our customers for the future”.

About Canon’s sustainability actions

Canon is committed to achieving carbon net zero emissions by 2050 and has recently been awarded with the EcoVadis Platinum Rating for its sustainability efforts, placing it within the top 1% of companies assessed, with an overall score in the 99th percentile. This accolade highlights Canon’s strong sustainability focus throughout its global business, across crucial areas covering environmental, social and governance criteria.

Circular approach

Support for the circular economy also forms a significant part of Canon’s sustainability strategy. The robust and durable nature of Canon’s products provides a strong platform for refurbishment and remanufacturing processes – supporting the organization in its efforts to recycle parts and hardware, where possible, for a second life.

Canon remanufactures its flagship imageRUNNER ADVANCE multifunction devices, which it markets as the imageRUNNER ADVANCE ES and ES+ range in the EMEA region, and as the Refreshed Series in Japan. This robust monochrome and colour A3 range is made with at least 90%+ reused parts, undergoing intensive cleaning, part replacement and rebuilding processes at Canon’s specialist factories. This result is a like new quality product which delivers optimal performance to support different business needs. Within its production print business, Canon also remanufactures its Arizona devices to support customers in the wide format segment.

Additionally, in EMEA, Canon also refurbishes its imageRUNNER ADVANCE range to create its Certified Used (CU range) – these multifunction devices deliver quality, high performance printers, which are designed for a second life.

Canon’s second life products are also supported by regular firmware and software updates – helping customers to deliver high levels of workflow productivity with security and further contributing towards their sustainability efforts.

Recycling

Canon also has a long-established inkjet cartridge recycling programme, which began in 1996 and is available in 15 countries across Europe. At Canon Bretagne in France, Canon operates a closed loop toner cartridge recycling programme and since 2011, has established a system for collecting used toner bottles, refilling them with toner, and supplying them to the European market, helping to further reduce Canon’s plastic usage.