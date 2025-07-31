PHDCCI organized the India-UK Business Conclave: Investment Roadshow on Thursday, 31st July 2025, at Hyatt Regency, Amritsar

Shri Sanjeev Arora, Hon’ble Minister of Industries and Commerce, Investment Promotion, and NRI Affairs, Govt. of Punjab, speaking on his first visit to Amritsar since assuming office, reaffirmed the state’s commitment to attracting global investment. He stated that “Punjab offers a stable, transparent, and business-friendly environment. We are developing industrial parks, logistics hubs, and skill development centers to meet the evolving needs of future-ready industries. We invite UK investors to join us in building a robust, diversified, and inclusive economy, he said.”

He highlighted the significant transformations occurring in global trade and investment in recent years and deliberated that the earlier model of globalization, focused mainly on maximizing return on equity for companies, is no longer sufficient. Today, trade relationships must also consider trust between countries, political dynamics, and the interests of both consumers and producers.

He also emphasized the deep interconnection between technology, trade, and investment, noting that trust established in one area tends to build confidence in others, creating complex global partnerships.

India, with its long history as a trading nation exporting textiles, spices, handicrafts, and metals, is pursuing a dual approach. The government is focused on domestic reforms and sectoral growth in textiles, food processing, and semiconductors, alongside active participation in global markets.

Mr. Harjinder Kang, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, in his keynote address, emphasized the transformative potential of the newly signed India–UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). He said, “The FTA marks a historic moment in our bilateral relationship; it will significantly reduce trade barriers, simplify market access, and enhance ease of doing business between our countries.”

He further added that the UK government is actively supporting Indian companies in establishing operations in the UK, particularly in sectors such as technology, fintech, clean energy, education, and pharmaceuticals. He encouraged regional stakeholders to tap into the vast opportunities created by the FTA for mutual growth and collaboration. He informed us that it took four years to complete the FTA process.

He conveyed his appreciation for the warm reception and the chance to bring insights on India-UK bilateral trade. He noted the potential and excitement surrounding the ongoing collaboration and expressed hope that the relationship between the two countries will lead to significant prosperity.

Smt. Sakshi Sawhney, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar, delivered a compelling address positioning Amritsar as the gateway to Punjab. She highlighted the city’s strategic geographic location, world-class infrastructure, and thriving tourism economy, along with its emerging strengths in logistics, warehousing, and agro-industrial clusters. She stated, Amritsar is not only a city of heritage and culture but also a rising destination for international trade. “Our proximity to the Indo-Pak border, robust transport infrastructure, and investor-friendly approach position us as a natural hub for UK businesses looking to enter India, she said.

She stated that the unprecedented nature of current global challenges, noting that the UK and India have historically viewed their economic partnership as complementary rather than competitive.

Mr. Sandeep Aggarwal, Senior Managing Committee Member, PHDCCI, in his address emphasized the strong potential of India as a collaborative partner with the UK. As tariff structures evolve and trade protocols streamline, sectors across Punjab, from textile exporters to agri-food processors, stand to gain unprecedented access to UK markets. Yet, many entrepreneurs are still seeking clarity on which sectors are prioritized and how to navigate the updated trade landscape effectively. He also remarked that compliance processes are essential for a seamless entry into the UK market.

CA Jaideep Singh, Convener of the Amritsar Zone, Punjab State Chapter, PHDCCI & Director of the Wardrobe Group, in his closing remarks, expressed his sincere appreciation to the delegates for their invaluable contribution towards the success of this business conclave. The business conclave will serve as a catalyst for further collaboration and growth in bilateral trade relations between India and the United Kingdom, he said.

Dr. Jatinder Singh, Deputy Secretary General, PHDCCI moderated the session and shared the importance of FTA between India and UK.

Mr. Ashish Kapoor, Head of Inward Investment—North India, Department for Business and Trade, British High Commission, shared a presentation on ‘Setting up a presence in the UK’.

The Technical Session focused on Economic Cooperation, Technology Transfer, and Digital Economy. Mr. Nipun Aggarwal, co-convener, Amritsar Zone, Punjab State Chapter, PHDCCI & MD, Shield Alloy Group, moderated the session. The eminent panelists included Mr. Sanjeev Sachdev, MD, Aurionpro Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd., and Mr. Ramesh Arora, Managing Director, Kwality Pharma Ltd.