NTPC School of Business Holds Fourth Convocation, Awards Post Graduate Diplomas to 148 Students

Noida, June 29: NTPC School of Business (NSB), Noida, convened its Fourth Convocation on 27th June 2026, marking another significant milestone in its journey of nurturing future business leaders.

Post Graduate Diplomas were conferred upon 148 students graduating from the AICTE-approved programmes offered by the institution. Among them, 18 students were awarded medals in recognition of their exemplary academic achievements.

Shri Gurdeep Singh, Chairman, Governing Board, presided over the Convocation ceremony. The event was also graced by Shri Anil Kumar Jadli, President, NTPC Education and Research Society (NEARS); Mrs. Rachna Singh Bhal, Chairperson, Governing Committee, and Dr. R. Gopichandran, Officiating Director, NTPC School of Business.

The Convocation celebrated the academic accomplishments of the graduating students and reaffirmed NTPC School of Business’s commitment to academic excellence, industry-relevant education, innovation, and creating meaningful societal impact.