Captain Fresh Names Rupali Gupta as Group CHRO Ahead of 2025 IPO

Bengaluru, January 09, 2025: Captain Fresh, a global leader in tech-led seafood supply chain, has further strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Rupali Gupta as Group Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

In her new role, Rupali will oversee People & Culture across the company’s international operations, including its offices in India, the US, Europe (Spain, France, and Poland), and the UAE. As Captain Fresh accelerates its growth globally, Rupali’s expertise will be instrumental in aligning talent management efforts, driving organizational scalability, integrating diverse cultures, and building a high-performance organization across these regions.

With over 20 years of experience in human resources and consulting, Rupali has held senior leadership roles at organizations including Korn Ferry, Mercer, Mundipharma, Standard Chartered Bank, and Accenture. Her track record in spearheading culture transformation, organizational design, leadership development, HR transformation, and change management uniquely positions her to drive Captain Fresh’s ambitious growth.

“Captain Fresh is scaling rapidly – as we expand, maintaining our unique culture with a unified, high-performance team is essential. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to ensure we attract top talent, foster a culture of collaboration and engagement, and drive organizational success across all regions,” said Rupali Gupta, Group CHRO, Captain Fresh.

“Captain Fresh has been growing organically and inorganically, with more than half our workforce based internationally now. With her extensive experience across diverse global organizations, we are confident in Rupali’s leadership playing a pivotal role in strengthening our organizational culture as we continue to scale,” said Utham Gowda, Founder and Group CEO, Captain Fresh.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Captain Fresh is a tech-led seafood player, building a truly global supply chain network that seamlessly integrates multi-species supply with multi-geography demand.

Previously based in Singapore for the past 12 years, Rupali is relocating with her family to join the company’s global leadership team in India. Rupali’s appointment reinforces Captain Fresh’s focus on developing a strong talent ecosystem and fostering a cohesive culture as it prepares for its upcoming IPO and scales to new heights in the global markets.