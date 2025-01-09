Vasai Kite Festival: A Celebration of Joy and Togetherness

Bringing the community together under the vibrant skies, the Vasai Kite Festival is an exciting celebration of Makar Sankranti hosted by Suraksha Smart City. This unique event is designed to promote cultural heritage, community bonding, and unforgettable moments with friends and family.

“I’m thrilled to see the spirit of togetherness soar high, just like our kites. Events like these remind us of the simple joys of life and the importance of coming together as a community,” said Mr. Jash Panchamia, Management, Suraksha Smart City

Event highlights:

• Kite flying & competition: Witness colorful kites dotting the skies in an exciting competition.

• Live music: Groove to uplifting tunes with live performances.

• Food stalls: Enjoy a variety of delicacies (paid service).

• Free kite and firki: Available on a first-come, first-served basis.

• Free pick-up and drop service: From Vasai Railway Station for attendees’ convenience.

This event promises a delightful evening for families and friends, filled with laughter, music, and festive cheer.

Event date: Sunday, 12th January 2025

Event time: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Event venue: Suraksha Smart City, Vasai

Entry: Free

Mark your calendar and join us to celebrate the spirit of Makar Sankranti at the Vasai Kite Festival!