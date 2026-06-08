Arnya Realestates Fund Advisors Commits INR 1,000 Cr Across Residential Projects Through Maiden Debt Fund and Direct Investments; Targets Final Close by June 2026

Mumbai, June 08: Arnya Realestates Fund Advisors, an independent real estate-focused investment management firm, today announced that it has committed INR 1,000 Cr across residential real estate projects in India through its maiden debt fund and direct investments, marking a significant milestone in the firm’s growth journey and reinforcing its strong conviction in India’s residential real estate sector.

Since its first close in September 2024, the maiden debt fund Arnya Real Estate Fund Debt, including direct investments has successfully closed transactions worth INR 1,000 Cr across 11 deals spanning 5 key geographies in India. The portfolio includes partnerships with leading developers such as Casagrand, MAIA Estates, Gami Group, and Vaishnavi, among others. Several projects are at advanced stages of approvals and execution, with select projects already launched in key residential markets including Bengaluru. The fund remains on track for its final close by June 2026 with expected total deployment commitment to reach INR 1200 crores including direct investments. Arnya is also planning the launch of Series 2 of its debt strategy in Q2 of this financial year.

Registered with SEBI as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), Arnya Real Estate Fund- Debt focuses on providing growth capital to Tier 1 developers across India’s top 8 cities. The fund has attracted a diverse base of limited partners, including high-net-worth individuals and family offices, highlighting the broad appeal of its investment strategy.

In parallel, Arnya recently announced the first close of its maiden residential equity fund at INR 1,030 Cr through a platform partnership with Supreme Universal. The equity strategy is expected to deploy its initial capital across redevelopment opportunities in Mumbai during the current quarter. This fund is also expected to announce its final close by June 2026.

With the combined scale of its debt and equity strategies along with direct investments, Arnya expects assets under management (AUM) to reach approximately INR 2,500 Cr by June 2026. Building on this momentum, the firm aims to evolve into a full-stack real estate asset management platform over the next few years, offering a diversified suite of investment solutions across credit, equity, rental asset strategies, among others.