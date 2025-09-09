CGH Earth Launches Marli Hill Bungalow: A Colonial-Era Retreat in the Heart of the Nilgiris

September 9, 2025: CGH Earth Saha, a collection of handpicked escapes, is proud to announce the launch of Marli Hill Bungalow, a residence with colonial accent nestled in the mist-draped hills of Ooty. This six-room bungalow offers guests a timeless experience—where history, art, and nature come together in serene harmony.

Perched on a quiet hilltop amidst the rolling hills of Ooty’s Nilgiri landscape, Marli Hill Bungalow offers a secluded and exclusive getaway, tucked away from the public gaze and immersed in the embrace of nature. The bungalow effortlessly celebrates the charm of a bygone era, now brought forward by CGH Earth Saha to offer discerning travellers an experience steeped in history, art, and serenity.

The bungalow features six well-appointed rooms, each adorned with antique furniture, handpicked artworks, wooden floors, and textiles inspired by the local communities of the Nilgiris. With its thoughtful convergence of colonial and contemporary accents, Marli Hill Bungalow stands as a tranquil refuge in the Nilgiris.

The heart of Marli Hill reveals itself in its expansive dining area, where guests gather for meals that are as much a celebration of heritage as they are of flavour. The culinary experience pays homage to the Nilgiris’ rich cultural tapestry—bringing together traditional Tamil fare with delicate nods to British-Raj cuisine, all thoughtfully prepared by in-house chefs using fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Afternoons unfold at a gentler pace with leisurely high tea served in the vibrant garden, where sculptures, flowering shrubs, and colonial garden furniture create an atmosphere of quiet elegance and artistic charm. Evenings come alive with alfresco barbecues set under the stars, making every moment here feel personal and timeless.

What truly sets a stay at Marli Hill apart are the people who bring it to life—warm, welcoming, and always ready with a smile or a story. Their heartfelt hospitality transforms the experience into something deeply personal.

Marli Hill Bungalow reimagines hospitality with a luxurious yet homely stay, nestled in the heart of Ooty” said George Joseph, Vice President – Operations, CGH Earth.

“As part of our Saha collection, an ensemble of handpicked villas and bungalows, Marli Hill represents everything we stand for: authenticity, sensitivity to place, and meaningful experiences. Saha properties are designed for multi-generational family holidays, friends travelling with families, couples, and even solo travellers looking for something more personal and non-hotel-like. They offer a homely, intimate setting where a small team takes care of your holiday with warmth and personal attention.”

He further added, “Every holiday with CGH Earth Saha brings together unique experiences from the destination itself. At Marli Hill, our intent was to bring forth the soul of place and give guests one of the quaintest yet enriching portals to explore Ooty. Though set in the very heart of the town, it feels wonderfully removed—offering quiet luxury and a deep sense of connection. It’s a rare kind of getaway, ideal for families, couples, or solo travellers seeking reflection and an experience beyond the conventional.”

At Marli Hill, guests can unwind in quiet corners—by the fireplace, in the lounge, or under the garden gazebo—or immerse themselves in thoughtfully curated experiences. Just 9 km away, Doddabetta Peak offers stunning views of the Nilgiris, while the Botanical Garden, Rose Garden, and Ooty Lake provide vibrant and scenic escapes. Nearby attractions like the Thread Garden, Wax Museum, Pykara Waterfalls, and Wenlock Downs showcase the region’s natural and cultural richness. A ride on the UNESCO-listed Nilgiri Mountain Railway adds a nostalgic touch, with stops at Dolphin’s Nose and Droog Fort.

Guests can also enjoy heritage walks to colonial landmarks like St. Stephen’s Church or visit Toda tribal villages to discover indigenous traditions. Evenings are best spent under the stars with barbecues and fireside conversations, surrounded by mountain silence and crisp Nilgiri air.

With its refined elegance, secluded charm, and deep-rooted sense of place, Marli Hill Bungalow welcomes guests seeking a soulful escape steeped in heritage, and mindful luxury—hallmarks of CGH Earth’s signature approach to experiential hospitality.