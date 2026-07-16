Chandigarh University Strengthens Global Standing in QS World University Rankings 2027

Top 2% universities globally for International Research Network and among the Top 5 universities in India on this parameter

Ranks #526 Worldwide and Among India’s Leading Universities, Driven by Research Excellence, International Collaborations and Industry Relevance

Mohali/Mumbai, 16th July, 2026: Chandigarh University has further strengthened its position among the world’s leading higher education institutions, securing the #526 rank globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027. The ranking reflects the university’s sustained progress across academic excellence, research impact, internationalization, innovation, and graduate employability. Reinforcing its growing global research footprint, Chandigarh University is ranked among the Top 2% universities globally for International Research Network and among the Top 5 universities in India on this parameter, highlighting the strength of its international collaborations and commitment to research-driven knowledge creation.

The latest ranking marks another milestone in Chandigarh University’s rise on the global higher education stage. Having progressed from the 801–1000 band in the QS World University Rankings 2023 to its current position, the university has demonstrated consistent growth and strengthened its standing among India’s leading higher education institutions.

The ranking serves as an independent validation of Chandigarh University’s long-term investments in building a world-class academic and research ecosystem. Over the years, the university has expanded its global partnerships, strengthened research capabilities, enhanced industry engagement, and created learning experiences designed to prepare students for an increasingly interconnected world.

The university has also earned recognition for its growing academic reputation, ranking among the Top 10 universities in India in Academic Reputation. This reflects the confidence that academics, researchers, and stakeholders place in Chandigarh University’s quality of education, research output, and contribution to higher learning.

Its strong industry-academia integration continues to be another defining strength. Through partnerships with leading organizations, experiential learning opportunities, innovation centres, and future-focused programmes, Chandigarh University remains committed to developing industry-ready graduates equipped with the skills required for emerging global industries.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Raviraja N. Seetharam, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, said, “This recognition reflects the collective efforts of our students, faculty, researchers, alumni, and industry partners. Chandigarh University’s growth over the years has been guided by a clear vision, to create an institution that combines academic excellence, research, innovation, and global engagement while delivering meaningful outcomes for learners. This milestone reinforces our commitment to preparing students for leadership in a rapidly evolving global landscape.”

The university’s progress also mirrors the broader transformation taking place across Indian higher education. As India strengthens its position as a global hub for knowledge, innovation, and research, institutions such as Chandigarh University are playing an increasingly important role in advancing the country’s international academic standing.

The QS World University Rankings are among the most respected and widely referenced higher education benchmarks globally, evaluating institutions across parameters such as academic reputation, employer reputation, research impact, internationalization, faculty-student ratio, and sustainability.

As it continues its upward trajectory, Chandigarh University remains focused on deepening its research capabilities, expanding global collaborations, strengthening industry engagement, and creating opportunities that enable students to thrive in the careers and industries of the future.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ accredited multidisciplinary institution recognized for its focus on academic excellence, research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and global engagement. With students from across India and more than 100 countries, the university offers a diverse range of programmes across engineering, management, healthcare, sciences, law, media, liberal arts, and emerging technologies.