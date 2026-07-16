New Indian Platform Aims to Tackle ‘Swipe Fatigue’ by Reimagining How the Next Generation Connects

For many young Indians, dating and social apps have started to feel repetitive. Endless scrolling, quick judgments based on photos, and conversations that rarely go anywhere have left a growing number of users feeling drained rather than excited.

A new homegrown platform called Situationship founded by Amit and Isfaque is trying to offer a different approach. Instead of making photos the starting point, it wants users to discover others through content, personality, and shared interests first.

Moving Beyond the Swipe-First Model

Most popular apps in India today are built around rapid visual judgment users swipe left or right based largely on profile pictures. Situationship is positioning itself differently. While it does allow users to post photos through its feed and Moments feature, the platform emphasizes content and personality as the primary way to discover and connect with others.

The idea is to give people more context before they form an opinion. Instead of deciding in a few seconds based on appearance alone, users can engage with short videos, daily updates, and interest-based communities.

This shift comes at a time when many young users, especially in urban India, report feeling tired of the current dating app experience. Quick matches often lead to superficial conversations, ghosting, and a general sense of burnout.

A Broader Vision of Connection

What sets the platform apart is its refusal to box itself strictly as a dating app. The team describes it as a Social Relationship Platform a space where people can form different kinds of connections, whether friendship, casual interactions, dating, or simply meeting others with similar interests.

By giving users multiple ways to express themselves and discover others, the platform hopes to reduce the pressure that comes with traditional swipe-based apps, where everything often revolves around immediate visual attraction.

Addressing Real User Frustration

The rise of swipe fatigue is well documented among younger users globally, and India is no exception. Many feel that current apps reward speed and surface-level appeal over meaningful interaction. Situationship is one of the newer attempts to push back against that model.

While it remains to be seen how widely this approach will be adopted, early signals suggest there is appetite for alternatives. Users who feel overwhelmed by constant swiping and superficial matching may be open to platforms that slow things down and offer more context.

The platform’s bet is simple: in a fast, image-heavy digital world, giving people tools to show their personality and interests first rather than making photos the only entry point — could lead to better and more genuine connections.

Whether this experiment succeeds will depend on how users respond in the coming months. But it reflects a growing conversation in India about the limitations of current social and dating apps, and the desire for something that feels less transactional.