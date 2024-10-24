Lake Worth Beach, NJ, October 24, 2024 –Four-time James Beard Award Winner, Chef Todd English Opens Lula’s in Lake Worth Beach, Florida

Celebrated four-time James Beard Award winner Chef Todd English proudly announces the October 25, 2024 grand opening of his newest culinary experience, Lula’s.

Nestled in the heart of Lake Worth Beach, a few blocks from the ocean at 717 Lake Avenue in what was one of the most storied steakhouses in Palm Beach County, Lula’s introduces a unique blend of Mediterranean flavors with a Tuscan twist, meticulously crafted to harmonize with the lively cultural tapestry of Lake Worth Beach.

“Lake Worth Beach has an amazing vibe that emphasizes arts, culture, and architecture,” stated Chef English. “I have designed the restaurant and its menu to reflect the vibrant nature and local feel of this beachfront jewel of a city.”

Lula’s menu features Mediterranean cuisine with a distinctive Tuscan ambiance, offering a dining experience that pays homage to traditional Italian steakhouses while injecting Chef English’s signature innovation. Highlights include handcrafted pastas, delectable meatballs, prime steaks, and a selection of seafood, all prepared with the finest local ingredients.

The interior of Lula’s reflects the rustic elegance of Tuscany, providing an intimate setting that complements the sophisticated menu. With its commitment to excellence and a passion for culinary innovation, Lula’s is poised to become a cornerstone of the Lake Worth Beach, and Palm Beach County, dining scene.

Executive Chef Todd English is an internationally acclaimed chef, a four-time James Beard Award winner, an author of six critically acclaimed cookbooks, a television host and an accomplished restauranteur with over 21 innovative restaurant concepts globally, including Olives, Tuscany, Bonfire, Todd English P.U.B., Bluezoom MXDC, Beast and the Pepper Club. Known for his innovative and high-quality cuisine, Chef English continues to push the boundaries of culinary arts.

Chef de Cuisine Antonio Montella, from Avellino, Italy, is a culinary artist with deep roots in traditional Italian cuisine. A graduate of the IPSSAR Professional Institute for Hotel and Restaurant Services, Chef Antonio began his career at Hotel Serino and O’Pagliarone Restaurant in his hometown before moving to South Florida, where he has captivated diners from South Beach to the Palm Beaches with his refined and flavorful dishes.