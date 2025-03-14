Child Care Aware of Missouri Awarded Saint Louis Mental Health Board Contract

Nonprofit earns first-time $107,468 contract to provide telehealth services to child care educators and their families.

(St. Louis, Mo., March 14, 2025) Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) recently was awarded a $107,468 contract by the Saint Louis Mental Health Board to provide telehealth and mental health services for up to 225 child care educators and their families.

This first-time, 16-month contract enables CCAMO to recruit and enroll city child care educators in its Show Me Child Care Resources’ monthly subscription, as well as monitor and report on the utilization of child care educators in telehealth and mental health services. Participating educators and their family members will receive unlimited access to telehealth services, 10 mental health visits, and access to Show Me Child Care Resources. All services are provided with no copay.

CCAMO holds the exclusive statewide license for Show Me Child Care Resources, a web-based portal offering over 2,000 resources for child care educators and business owners, as well as access to telehealth services for mental health support and overall well-being.

Founded in 1994, Saint Louis Mental Health Board (MHB) is an independent taxing authority that administers public funds for behavioral health and children’s services. The nonprofit’s mission is to improve the quality of life for city residents by investing and participating in a coordinated system of social, behavioral, and physical health services aligned with community properties.

“This inaugural contract with the Saint Louis Mental Health Board represents a significant step forward in supporting the mental health and well-being of our city’s child care educators,” said CCAMO CEO Robin Phillips. “By providing access to vital telehealth and mental health services, we’re not only investing in the educators themselves but also in the quality of care they provide to our community’s children.”

Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458 or visit www.mochildcareaware.org.