Child Care Aware of Missouri Hosts Walk Fundraiser

The fifth annual “2000 Steps To Make A Difference” walk will benefit the nonprofit’s programs.

(St. Louis, Mo., July 23, 2024) Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) will host its fifth annual “2000 Steps To Make A Difference” walk on Saturday, Sept. 21. The event will take place at Millennium Park located at 2 Barnes West Dr. in Creve Coeur, Mo., with registration starting at 9 a.m. and the walk beginning at 9:30 a.m. Proceeds from the fundraiser will support CCAMO’s statewide programs aimed at enhancing early care and education of children during their crucial first 2,000 days of life.

The walk will follow a 0.6-mile paved trail and features family-friendly activities including yard games, emergency vehicles for children to explore, an online silent auction, and snacks. Attendees will also have access to the park’s newly updated splash pad and playground.

Child Care Aware of Missouri is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options.

Tickets are $25 per adult, $15 per child 12 and under and $10 per person for virtual participation. Register for the fundraiser at https://child-care-aware-of-missouri.networkforgood.com/events/72126-two-thousand-steps-to-make-a-difference-walk-2024. For more information about Child Care Aware of Missouri, call (314) 535-1458 or visit www.mochildcareaware.org.