CII PaperTech 2025: Driving Sustainability and Innovation in Paper Sector

Hyderabad (17 September 2025) — The 19th edition of CII PaperTech, a flagship conference advancing energy efficiency in India’s pulp & paper sector, will be held on 16th & 17th September 2025 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). Themed “Make Indian Pulp & Paper Industry World Class”, the event brings together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to discuss strategies for elevating the sector to international standards.

Mr. Pawan Agarwal, President, Indian Paper Manufacturers Association (IPMA) and MD, Naini Papers Ltd., highlighted: ” The Indian pulp and paper industry can become world-class with a simple shift in mindset. Small steps, such as scaling operations, ensuring export consistency, and creating unique value propositions, can make a significant difference. By moving beyond just commodities and focusing on value-added products, we can create a thriving ecosystem for engineered solutions.” Mr. Sushil Kumar Khetan, Vice President of the Indian Newsprint Manufacturers Association (INMA) & Chief Executive Officer, Emami Paper Ltd., shared: ” CII’s PaperTech has become a powerful platform for ideas, innovations, and change. The paper industry has rapidly embraced technology, with recycling at its very core. Our next big step must be to make paper mills efficient without coal, moving decisively from intent to action.” Mr. Pramod Agarwal, President, Indian Agro & Recycled Paper Mills Association ( IARPMA) & Chairman & Managing Director, Rama Paper Mills Ltd. remarked: “Paper is not just a product—it is an integral part of our economy. The growth of this industry is directly linked to the progress of the nation. As the largest contributor to recycling, the paper industry perfectly aligns with the Swachh Bharat Mission envisioned by our Hon’ble Prime Minister.”

In addition to insightful discussions and keynote addresses, PaperTech 2025 featured the release of the “Best Practices Manual in Paper Sector (Volume 13),” showcasing advancements and innovations within the industry. The conference also honored N Gopalratnam, Chairman, Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd. with the Distinguished Personality award, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the pulp and paper sector.

PaperTech 2025 is being organized alongside the 24th CII Energy Efficiency Summit and the 26th CII National Energy Awards for Excellence in Energy Management, where leading paper mills and other industries will be awarded after evaluation of their achievements in energy efficiency.