Masttro Appoints Dan Williams as Global Head of Marketing

NEW YORK, September 17, 2025 — Masttro, the leading wealth tech provider to wealth owners and the industries that serve them, today announced the appointment of Dan Williams as Global Head of Marketing.

Williams brings extensive experience crafting high performing marketing strategies and leading go-to-market initiatives in the Fintech and SaaS spaces. Most recently, he served as Global Head of Digital Marketing and Demand Generation at FactSet, where he led a performance-focused team driving record lead and revenue growth across a 5-year period.

“I’m tremendously excited to join Masttro and help shape the future of digital wealth management at this critical time,” said Williams, who will report to Masttro CEO Jay McNamara, headquartered in NYC. “We are in the midst of an historic transfer of generational wealth and Masttro is well poised to be the new standard in intelligent digital wealth solutions.”

Previously across a 15-year career at leading marketing technology and advertising firms, Williams oversaw campaign and product development work for firms such as JP Morgan Chase, Thomson Reuters and Verizon Wireless.

“Dan’s great experience will help Masttro achieve its growth ambitions and further position us at the go-to platform for single family offices, multi-family offices, RIAs, professional services firms and institutions,” said McNamara. “We are thrilled to have him join the Masttro team as we achieve our next stage of growth.”