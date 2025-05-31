Coke Florida Hosts Grand Opening for New Tampa Distribution Center

TAMPA, Fla., May 31, 2025 — Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida) hosted the official grand opening of its new state-of-the-art Tampa Distribution Center and Fleet Facility yesterday, marking a major milestone of growth for the company in central Florida. The $300 million plus investment sits on the company’s 156-acre site, located at US 301 and the Selmon Expressway, and features a new 800,000 square foot, fully automated warehouse facility and a 250,000 square foot state-of-the-art fleet maintenance facility.

The new Tampa Distribution Center and Fleet Facility underscores Coke Florida’s commitment to growth and dedication to local economic development. The facilities were constructed entirely using Florida-based contractors and vendors. Sustainability was also a core focus in the site’s development, leading to the addition of wetlands, solar stations, trees, and apiaries to the property.

For Troy Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Coke Florida, this facility is a culmination of promises made, promises kept. “We said we were going to be a part of this community forever, and we meant it. For us, it’s not just serving the best beverages to our consumers, not just being great partners to our customers, but also being an integral part of the fabric of the community each day.”

The Tampa Bay region is a major market in the company’s product supply network. Jim Boyce, Territory General Manager for Coke Florida’s Tampa Bay Region, reflected on what the new facility means for the local team and their customers. He shared, “This new facility equips us to serve our customers more efficiently and to expand our capacity. It also presents an incredible opportunity for Coke Florida to upskill its current employee base of the over 400 associates who work here.”

The grand opening brought together company leaders, local officials, and community members, for a ceremonial ribbon cutting and guided tours of the facility. The atmosphere throughout the event was one of pride and excitement, as guests celebrated not just the opening of a world-class facility, but what it represents for the future of Coke Florida, and the central Florida community. The celebration was especially meaningful as it coincided with Coke Florida’s 10-year anniversary.