Commbitz Launches eSIM Services in India to Revolutionize Travel

12th December 2024: Commbitz, a London-based tech startup known for its innovative eSIM technology and seamless global connectivity solutions, today officially launched its operations in India. The brand aims to empower Indian travelers and businesses by redefining connectivity and offering affordable, high-speed solutions to meet the rising demand for reliable, borderless communication.

Operating globally across continents, Commbitz delivers one of the most extensive eSIM offerings available worldwide. Its entry into the Indian market is a significant move towards bridging the digital divide, ensuring seamless connectivity for travelers, remote professionals, and enterprises navigating today’s increasingly interconnected/hyper-connected world.

Speaking about the India launch, Mr Harsh Jayesh Ruparel, Co-Founder & CEO of Commbitz, said: “We are thrilled to bring Commbitz to the Indian market. Given the sector’s diversity, rapid digital transformation, and growing appetite for innovative connectivity solutions, we believe the Indian landscape provides a perfect platform for us to innovate and empower travelers, businesses, and families with seamless, cost-effective and sustainable communication experience. This expansion represents our commitment to enabling borderless communication for a truly connected future, achieving our global mission to make connectivity simple, accessible, and truly borderless.”

The brand offers a wide-range of eSIM solutions tailored to the needs of travelers, families, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and enterprises. These solutions include seamless API integrations and white-label options, enabling partners to customize and scale their connectivity offerings. Beyond technology, Commbitz is strongly committed towards sustainability, reducing the reliance on physical SIM cards and contributing to a more eco-conscious approach to global connectivity.

Commbitz is also set to launch customizable plans, including one-day options, to cater to diverse customer needs, offering flexibility and convenience for users across different demographics. Additionally, the company is gearing up for the introduction of its B2C offerings, underscoring the brand’s focus on delivering customer-centric offerings that aligning with its global vision of accessible and borderless connectivity.

The company’s global operations have already proven highly successful, with Commbitz securing a revenue of over USD $4.75M (GBP) in the FY 2023-2024. The brand was able to upscale the revenue to approximately to USD $4.16M (GBP) in the FY24 till Oct’24, reflecting the growing demand for its innovative and sustainable solutions.

Commbitz entry into India comes at a crucial point, as the country is undergoing an unprecedented surge in demand for advanced digital services. With a rapidly growing population of digitally savvy users and an expanding travel and business ecosystem, India presents a unique opportunity for innovation. Commbitz is keen to collaborate with local businesses, technology partners, and the travel industry to deliver high-quality, affordable solutions that address the diverse and evolving connectivity needs of Indian users.