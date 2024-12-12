Altimetrik & Swantide Partner to Drive Digital Business Success Leveraging AI to Increase Time to Value

India, December 12th, 2024: Altimetrik, a pure-play digital business company and Swantide, an AI powered Salesforce automation and implementation platform, are launching a new strategic partnership aimed at advancing deployment & implementation of the Salesforce platform, AI Awareness, along with templated feature configurations.

This collaboration combines Altimetrik’s robust capabilities in digital engineering and business enablement, and Swantide’s powerful automation tools, to deliver high-impact CRM implementations for businesses of all sizes. The partnership is set to accelerate deployment timelines, enhance operational efficiency, and unlock new growth opportunities for clients.

“At Altimetrik, we believe in leveraging the best technology and partnerships to enable businesses to thrive in today’s digital-native and AI-first world. Our collaboration with Swantide marks a significant step forward in improving our solution delivery approach on the Salesforce platform,” said Jamie Erickson, Senior Client Partner of Altimetrik. “Together, we will empower our clients with tailored solutions that drive measurable outcomes on timelines that weren’t possible previously.”

Swantide’s purpose-built AI automation platform will streamline and simplify the implementation of the Salesforce CRM, enabling businesses to reduce the time and complexity often associated with CRM deployments. Swantide’s cutting-edge platform, designed with scalability and flexibility in mind, offers unparalleled insights into customer behavior and performance, making it a powerful tool for businesses looking to deepen relationships and boost customer satisfaction.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with Swantide’s mission to eliminate inefficiencies in the CRM lifecycle,” said Mike Milburn, GTM Swantide. “Salesforce was so disruptive because it created a trusted business platform for companies of all shapes and industries to focus on speed, agility, and business outcomes. The one thing that did not change was the cost of administration & implementation. Our mission at Swantide is to dramatically reduce the time, effort, and cost to own Salesforce. By working with Altimetrik, we’re creating a pathway for businesses to quickly unlock the value of their CRM investments and focus on what matters most – growth.”

The partnership is already generating excitement in the market, with initial projects that highlight the combined power of Altimetrik and Swantide in quickly delivering CRM solutions that adapt to evolving business needs.