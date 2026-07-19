CPDL Conferred Excellence in Power Distribution Award

Chandigarh, July 19 Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL), the electricity distribution and retail supply company for the Union Territory of Chandigarh, has been conferred the ‘Excellence in Power Distribution’ award, recognising its continued commitment to reliable, technology-enabled and consumer-centric electricity distribution services.

The award was received on behalf of CPDL by Shri Brajesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, from the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) and the Media Federation of India (MFI) at a special felicitation programme recognising organisations and eminent personalities from public service, business, education, innovation, entrepreneurship, arts and media for their outstanding contributions in their respective fields.

The recognition comes at a time when CPDL has been driving sustained improvements in Chandigarh’s power distribution ecosystem through infrastructure augmentation, technology-driven operations and consumer-centric initiatives. Over the past year, the utility has strengthened network reliability through SCADA-based remote operations and the commissioning of four new 20 MVA transformers in the city, reinforcing the resilience of the city’s electricity distribution network. It has also enhanced consumer convenience by launching its own digital bill payment platform, making bill payments faster, simpler and more accessible for consumers.

Receiving the award on behalf of CPDL, Shri Brajesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, said, “This recognition is a matter of great pride for the entire CPDL team. It reflects the dedication and collective efforts of our employees, who work tirelessly to ensure reliable power supply and responsive consumer service across Chandigarh. We remain committed to further strengthening our infrastructure, leveraging technology and continuously enhancing the quality of services delivered to consumers.”

Alongside strengthening its distribution infrastructure, CPDL has continued to enhance consumer service delivery and organisational capability through initiatives such as the establishment of a dedicated Skill Development Centre to strengthen employees’ technical and customer service capabilities, as well as consumer connect camps organised across different parts of the city to promote awareness and engagement.

CPDL has also demonstrated its operational preparedness during emergencies, successfully leading two of Chandigarh’s largest power restoration operations following unprecedented windstorms. Through coordinated field efforts and round-the-clock response, the utility restored electricity supply across affected areas in the shortest possible time, minimising disruption for consumers.

The recognition reinforces CPDL’s ongoing commitment to delivering reliable, efficient and sustainable electricity services while continuously raising service standards for consumers across Chandigarh through sustained investments in infrastructure, technology and consumer engagement.