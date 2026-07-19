G Square Group Launches G Square Vrindavan: A Premium Residential Plotted Community in Chennai’s rising investment destination

Chennai, July 19: G Square Housing, India’s largest plotted developer, has announced the launch of G Square Vrindavan, a premium residential plotted community strategically located at Singaperumal Koil, one of Chennai’s emerging growth corridors. Spread across 19.51 acres with 470 residential plots, the project is designed to offer a well-Plotted Community experience with modern amenities, secured infrastructure, and excellent connectivity to Chennai’s key residential, industrial, and employment hubs.

Strategically positioned near the GST Road (NH45), Singaperumal Koil has evolved into an important southern gateway of Chennai, offering seamless connectivity through road and rail networks. The locality’s proximity to major industrial and IT destinations including Mahindra World City, Oragadam Industrial Corridor, Sriperumbudur manufacturing belt, and leading IT parks has accelerated residential demand, especially among IT professionals and families looking for well-connected yet affordable living spaces.

The area also boasts the Padalathri Narasimhar Temple, a 1500-year-old rock-cut temple, the region combines cultural significance with rapid urban transformation. The locality is emerging as a preferred residential destination due to its strategic location, improving infrastructure, and proximity to Chennai’s expanding industrial ecosystem.

The region is witnessing significant infrastructure-led growth with major projects enhancing connectivity and accessibility. The upcoming Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR), connecting Ennore Port to Mahabalipuram through key corridors including Singaperumal Koil, is expected to strengthen regional connectivity and support Chennai’s future expansion.

The proposed Singaperumal Koil–Trichy Greenfield Expressway, estimated at a cost of around ₹20,000 crore, is also set to improve travel efficiency towards southern Tamil Nadu while supporting industrial and freight movement. Additionally, developments such as the Singaperumal Koil Railway Over Bridge, GST Road widening, and improved connectivity towards Vandalur, Walajabad, Oragadam, and Chengalpattu are further enhancing the growth potential of the locality.

G Square Vrindavan offers premium residential plots, with launch pricing starting from ₹1,999 per sq.ft onwards (for the first 50 bookings), against the area’s prevailing Actual Price of ₹4,000 per sq.ft. Larger “King Size” plots (above 1,800 sq.ft) are available at a further discounted rate from ₹1,690 per sq.ft under the project’s “Buy Big, Save Big” initiative, valid for a limited period of 5 days only. The DTCP-approved project is planned as a ready-to-construct villa community, enabling homeowners to build their dream residences with post-purchase villa construction assistance. The development features thoughtfully designed infrastructure including well-laid blacktop internal roads, street lights, 24×7 CCTV surveillance, one year of free maintenance, secured community planning, and clear legal documentation.

Located approximately 3 km from the upcoming Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR), 4 km from GST Road, and 4 km from Singaperumal Koil Railway Station, G Square Vrindavan enjoys convenient access to key locations including Tambaram, Vandalur, Guduvanchery, Potheri, Maraimalai Nagar, Chengalpattu, Oragadam and Sriperumbudur

The project is surrounded by a strong social infrastructure ecosystem with easy access to leading educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and employment hubs. G Square Vrindavan is located close to reputed institutions including Maharishi Vidya Mandir, Mahindra World School along with quality healthcare facilities like Chengalpattu Medical College and Hospital.

The project also enjoys excellent connectivity to major employment destinations including Mahindra World City and ZOHO Corporation, making it an ideal residential choice for professionals and families seeking a well-connected lifestyle.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Bala Ramajayam, Founder and Managing Director, G Square Group, said, “Singaperumal Koil has evolved into one of Chennai’s key growth destinations, supported by its location along GST Road, proximity to Mahindra World City and Oragadam industrial corridor, and upcoming infrastructure developments that will further enhance connectivity. With G Square Vrindavan, we are bringing a premium plotted community that gives customers the opportunity to build customised homes in a location that is already witnessing strong residential and economic growth. We believe the combination of strategic location, planned infrastructure, and future development potential makes Singaperumal Koil a promising destination for homebuyers and investors.”

With Chennai’s growth extending beyond established residential markets, Singaperumal Koil is emerging as one of the city’s most promising development corridors. Supported by strong connectivity, industrial expansion, and infrastructure upgrades, G Square Vrindavan brings together the advantages of location, lifestyle, and investment potential in one of Chennai’s fastest-growing neighbourhoods.

Customers can also avail discounts of up to ₹5 lakhs on villa construction through G Square’s Official Villa Construction Partner – Brick & Bolt.

G Square Group also introduces a unique value challenge: “Found a Lower Price than Ours? Get the Plot for Just ₹1.” Applicable within a 3 km travel radius from the project, the initiative reinforces G Square’s strong value proposition, unmatched pricing, and confidence in offering one of the most competitively priced plotted developments in the region.