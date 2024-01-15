Creww and Real Madrid Next launch Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia

TOKYO, JAPAN – 15 January 2024 – Creww Inc. (Japan Office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Representative: Sorato Ijichi, hereinafter “Creww”), Japan’s leading open innovation platform provider, and Real Madrid Next are pleased to announce the launch of a new accelerator program “Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia,” aimed to create business partnerships between Real Madrid Next and Asian startups.

Creww will partner with Real Madrid Next to bring innovative technologies and services from Asian startups to develop projects that aim to improve and advance the sports industry. “Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia” will be designed to not only boost the growth of Asian startups, but to also create an innovation community for Real Madrid, by carrying out continuous programs for Asian startups to innovate the sports industry as a whole in the decades to come.

Applications for the program will open in February 2024. To pre-register, please visit https://global.creww.me/global/en/real-madrid-next-accelerator-for-asia.

Program Theme

The program will focus on Real Madrid Next’s six areas of work.

1. E-Health – technological innovation to help improve the physical and mental abilities of athletes, influencing prevention, diagnosis and sports recovery

2. Performance – tools and methods to improve the ability to evaluate the performance of athletes from data and analysis

3. Audiovisual – innovative content to improve the audiovisual experience with immersive technologies and new multimedia channels

4. Fan Engagement – creation of loyalty products and services that will revolutionize the fans’ online and offline experience, both inside and outside the stadium

5. Cybersecurity & Technology – new tools to protect online data, prevent loss of information, ensure access to the stadium and control its flows

6. Social – supporting the social participation of Real Madrid through the Real Madrid Foundation, defining instruments for managing cooperation and improving social tools and environmental sustainability.

Program Timeline (as of Jan. 2024)

Jan. 15th – Feb.18th 2024 Pre-registration Feb. 19th – Apr. 15th 2024 Application Apr. 16th – June 16th 2024 Selection of startups June 17th – July 31st 2024 Contract signing Aug. 1st – Aug. 31st 2024 Startup-oriented content Sept. 1st – Dec. 31st 2024 PoC December 2024 Demo Day

Program Overview

Program Name Real Madrid Next Accelerator for Asia Target early and middle-stage startups in Asia in the field of sports-tech, health-tech, fan engagement, etc. which aligns with Real Madrid Next’s six areas of work Expected Outcome business partnerships (possible equity investment*) Pre-Registration Please visit below to pre-register and to be notified about the latest updates. URL: https://global.creww.me/ global/en/real-madrid-next- accelerator-for-asia *Applications will open in February 2024 Organizer Real Madrid Next, Creww Inc.

*There is a possibility that Creww and Real Madrid will provide equity investments to the selected startups.