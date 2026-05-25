D2C brands transform checkout into a sustainability engagement touchpoint

Harsh Singhal is the Founder & CEO of NetZero, a climate-tech venture focused on helping businesses turn carbon reduction from an abstract ambition into measurable, everyday action. Through NetZero’s flagship solution, CarbonCart, he is enabling brands to seamlessly integrate carbon offsets into their Shopify checkout transforming routine transactions into climate-positive contributions.

An economics graduate from Purdue University, Harsh brings a global perspective shaped by academic experiences at Fudan University, Technical University of Munich, and Sciences Po. His cross-cultural exposure has influenced his approach to building scalable, behaviour-driven solutions at the intersection of business, technology, and climate.

Prior to founding NetZero, Harsh gained experience across B2B SaaS, marketing, and client management at SAMA Audit Systems, where he worked with over 200 clients. He has also been associated with global firms such as CaseWare International and KNAV, building a strong foundation in financial strategy and international markets.

Harsh’s commitment to climate action goes beyond business. During his time at Purdue, he led the Citizens’ Climate Lobby and founded Impact Consulting, combining advocacy with hands-on problem solving. He believes that climate action should not be treated as corporate social responsibility, but as a core business function integrated into everyday decision-making.

At NetZero, Harsh is focused on redefining how businesses and consumers participate in sustainability making climate action accessible, measurable, and embedded into daily behavior.